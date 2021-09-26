Alderman in Belo Horizonte is barred at Cristo for not presenting proof of vaccination; see video

RIO — Councilor Nikolas Ferreira (PRTB), from Belo Horizonte, was barred this Saturday when he tried to visit Cristo Redentor, in the city of Rio de Janeiro. Known for criticizing measures to reduce the impact of the pandemic, he did not present proof of vaccination against Covid-19.

In a video posted on social networks, Nikolas recorded the moment he was stopped at the entrance to the monument, in the south side of Rio.





— You’re kidding. Are you serious? The person who doesn’t have it, it’s gone, it’s over, can’t enter? Nikolas questioned.

“Go home,” the attendant replied.

“And does everyone take it for granted?” the councilor asks again.

— It’s the decree of the state — concludes the official.

Nikolas has also published videos in which he shows a poster with the announcement about the requirement for proof of vaccination. He reports that he even talked to a woman to find out if he could have a negative PCR test to enter the monument, but he learned that only immunization with a vaccine would free admission.

— That is, I can prove that I don’t have the virus but I can’t enter. So do you think this here concerns protection? No, this is about control – complained the councilor as he left the entrance to the Christ.

Nikolas even compared the vaccine passport and the work of the monument’s officials to Nazi measures. The councilor gained notoriety as a supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party).

Rio Health Secretary Daniel Soranz commented on Nikolas’ videos. On Twitter, he stated that the Minas Gerais councilor “can get vaccinated in any of the 280 health units today until 5:00 pm, just get there, and for the first dose he doesn’t need to live in Rio”.