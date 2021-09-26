Alderman of Belo Horizonte is barred at Cristo for not presenting proof of vaccination; VIDEO | Minas Gerais

Councilor Nikolas Ferreira (PRTB), from Belo Horizonte, was stopped this Saturday afternoon (25), when he tried to visit Christ the Redeemer, in the city of Rio de Janeiro, after not present proof of vaccination against Covid-19.
- “Vaccine passport” is required to gain access to public places in the city.
In a video posted on one of his social networks, Nikolas recorded the moment he was stopped at the monument’s entrance, in the south side of Rio (See video above).
“You’re kidding. Are you serious? The person who doesn’t have it, it’s gone, it’s over, can’t enter (…) And does everyone accept that?”, asked the councilor to an attendant at the entrance to the Cristo.
Councilor Nikolas Ferreira is barred in Cristo because he was not vaccinated against Covid — Photo: Social networks
In the video, it is possible to hear the local employee informing Ferreira that the person who does not present proof of vaccination has to “go home” as the requirement is a state decree.
After being impeded, the parliamentarian published on social networks a photo montage as if he had managed to visit Christ.
Ferreira, who is a member of the Covid-19 CPI at the City Council, is known for criticizing measures to reduce the impact of the pandemic and defending the use of drugs with proven ineffectiveness. He recently said on his social networks that he would only get vaccinated if he was going to travel abroad.
