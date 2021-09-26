Alonso accepts sixth, but says he deserved podium “on merit” in Russia

Fernando Alonso ended Sunday (26) happy, but with a bitter taste in his mouth. The Spaniard came very close to what would be his first podium since 2014, but was betrayed by the heavy rain that fell on Sochi at the Russian GP. The Alpine pilot accepts the sixth place as a good result, but believing that he did enough to deserve the third.

Alonso was sixth when, with the rain falling, he managed to overtake and appear in third. The Spaniard backed off when he was forced to trade slicks for intermediaries, a decision taken too late.

“I need to be happy about this [sexto lugar]”, said Alonso. “It’s a good result for the team at the Constructors’ World Championship. We had an incredible rhythm, we could keep up with Pérez and even overtake Verstappen afterwards. The car was flying. When it started to rain, we passed cars and got to be third. I thought the first podium was coming, and on merit, not luck. It started to rain harder, and then it became a question of who had stopped before and who had stopped after. I think I lost a lot of positions, Lando [Norris] also, Charles [Leclerc], Perez. Some were very lucky and ended up on the podium”, he continued.

Fernando Alonso came third (Photo: Alpine)

Alonso, however, does not regret the decision to postpone the stop. The Spaniard feels it would be risky to place intermediaries ahead of time, as there was no guarantee that the rain would be this intense.

“The others bet [ao parar cedo]. You usually wait until the condition becomes unsuitable for slicks. They stopped when it was still ok for slicks, and then the rain picked up. You cannot predict a rain of this intensity. They bet and got lucky. We deserved more, but we have many positive aspects to consider”, he concluded.

The victory went to Lewis Hamilton. The driver got his 100th win in F1 after overtaking Lando Norris in the final laps: the McLaren representative took too long to place intermediates and ended up wasting too much time. Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz Jr. closed the podium.