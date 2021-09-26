AMD Ryzen 9 5950x: Processor Promises ‘World’s Fastest’ | Computing

Launched in May 2020, the AMD Ryzen 9 processor 5950x is one of AMD’s most advanced options and promises to “brace” rivals like Intel Core i7 and Core i9. The component is an option aimed at high gaming performance and productivity and was called “the world’s fastest” by the manufacturer itself. The model promises raw performance to face any modern game or heavy software without compromising performance, even in multitasking.

The Ryzen 9 5950x supports the main technologies of the AM4 platform and has an average price of around R$5,000 in Brazil, which makes it an option for professional or gamer use. Below, the TechAll presents more details of the AMD processor that promises to be one of the most powerful on the market.

💻 Xiaomi announces Redmi G 2021, 144Hz screen gaming notebook

2 out of 5 Ryzen 9 5950X is among the best processors in the world today — Photo: Press Release/AMD Ryzen 9 5950X is among the best processors in the world today — Photo: Disclosure/AMD

Release date of: May 11, 2020

May 11, 2020 Official price: BRL 4,989

BRL 4,989 Cores/Threads: 16/32

16/32 Base/boost clock: 3.4/4.9 GHz

3.4/4.9 GHz Socket: AM4

AM4 Made in: 7 nm

7 nm TDP: 105W

105W Maximum temperature: 90°C

90°C Unlocked: Yes

As you’d expect from a high-end processor, the AMD Ryzen 9 5950x has specs that promise to suit just about any audience. The chip has 16 cores and 32 threads, with a base clock of 3.4 GHz that can reach 4.9 GHz in boost mode.

As with all Ryzen line, the processor also uses socket AM4, which means that there are several options of cards capable of housing the chip. However, the ideal is to opt for models with B550 or X570 chipset, which offer more features for advanced processors.

The Ryzen 9 5950x promises substantial performance gains over past generation models in the Ryzen family, such as the Ryzen 9 3900XT. According to data provided by AMD, the difference can reach 50% in games like League of Legends in Full HD resolution.

In productivity, the Ryzen 9 5950x promises up to 60% more performance than the competitor Intel Core i9 10900K in rendering software like KeyShot, while in software like SOLIDWORKS, the gain can be up to 21% for AMD’s processor.

3 out of 5 AMD Ryzen 9 5950x promises plenty of gaming performance or productivity — Photo: Press Release/AMD AMD Ryzen 9 5950x promises plenty of gaming performance or productivity — Photo: Press Release/AMD

To deliver that much performance, the Ryzen 9 5950x also requires a lot of power. For high-performance processors, energy efficiency is usually not a priority. The processor’s TDP is high, at 105 W, but below competitive Intel models in the same segment with 125 W TDP.

Investing in a good cooler is also essential, since to have more performance it is essential to keep the processor at the most suitable operating temperatures. AMD’s most advanced processor models ship without a thermal solution in the box.

Like other Ryzen processor models, the AMD Ryzen 9 5950x also uses socket AM4, which makes there are several options for boards compatible with the processor. After all, the same socket is used by both entry-level processors like the new Athlon, even models from Ryzen 3, Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7.

As it is a high-performance chip, the ideal is to choose motherboard models with more features, which can be defined by the model’s chipset. For the AMD Ryzen 9 5950x, the most suitable are B550 and X570, with card models available in the Brazilian market for prices starting at R$799.

4 out of 5 Asus board is competitively priced, even using the strongest chipset of AM4 boards — Photo: Press Release/Asus Asus board is competitively priced, even using the strongest chipset of AM4 boards — Photo: Divulgação/Asus

The AMD Ryzen 9 5950x delivers the core features available for the AM4 platform, which promises to deliver advanced gaming, virtualization and heavier application performance. The chip features the new Zen3 architecture, which should boost gaming performance, allowing the user to extract the most from dedicated, high-performance GPUs.

The processor also promises advanced VR performance, with AMD’s proprietary technology aimed at bringing more virtual reality performance. Like every enthusiast-oriented processor, the AMD Ryzen 9 5950x is an unlocked model, which allows advanced users to utilize solutions like AMD Ryzen Master to exploit the chip’s overclocking potential.

With an official price of BRL 4,989, the AMD Ryzen 9 5950x is a processor that can be found in the Brazilian market with some ease, but it will require a set of hardware to match its full potential.

Its main competitor is the Intel Core i9 10900K, which appears in Brazilian online retail offers for R$ 3,349, a tenth generation chip with ten cores and 20 threads, and clocked at up to 5.3 GHz in boost mode.