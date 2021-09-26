América-MG vs Flamengo: teams disagree before the game because of reserve uniform | brazilian series a

The confrontation between América-MG and Flamengo started even before the ball rolled. Both teams selected the white uniform for this Sunday’s match at Independência. The situation delayed the start of the match, scheduled for 11am.
There was confusion among the delegations, with discussion and almost evidence, according to the investigation of the report of the ge. Flamengo claims that Coelho, as principal, should have made the request to play with the reserve uniform at least 24 hours before the match.
Players from América-MG and Flamengo warming up before the game at Independência — Photo: Leonardo Parrela
America, home team, played in white in the last two matches at their stadium and refused to change. O ge found that the club from Minas Gerais said that it said it would wear the uniform on Friday.
The match referee, Anderson Daronco, informed that he would not start the match without one of the teams changing their uniform. As a rule, America needs to inform the use of the number 2 uniform in advance.
Players from América-MG meet before the match with Flamengo — Photo: Fernando Moreno/AGIF
The Minas Gerais club claims that it made the communication within the due period. However, America ended up deciding to go to the field in the traditional uniform, with green and black stripes.