América-MG x Flamengo: probable teams, embezzlement and where to watch

Amid the countdown to the return game of the Copa Libertadores semifinals, the Flamengo turns his attention to keep his hunt for the lead in the Brazilian Championship. This Sunday, at 11 am, the team led by Renato Gaúcho will face América-MG at Independência, in a game valid for the twenty-second round of the competition.

Rubro-Negro has 34 points in 18 games (11 less than Atlético-MG, which has 45 points and two more games).

Trust in the cast dictates the team led by Renato Gaúcho. athletes like Isla, David Luiz, Everton Ribeiro and Gabigol were preserved. Back after an injury, Arrascaeta trained, but will not be used in the duel with Coelho either. The bet will be on Diego’s talent and on the offensive power of Vitinho, Bruno Henrique and Pedro.

America-MG will have its maximum strength for the duel. The team, with 23 points from 21 games, is coming off a four-game streak of unbeaten streak and plans to stay out of the Z4. For this, he deposits the chips in Zárate and Ribamar, and has as an alternative Berrío, who has just recovered from muscle wasting.

DATASHEET

Date-Time: 25-09-21 – 11h

Referee: Anderson Daronco (Fifa/RS)

Assistants: Rafael da Silva Alves (Fifa/RS) and Michael Stanislau (RS)

VAR: Daniel Nobre Bins (RS)

Where to watch: Premiere broadcasts the match. O THROW! transmits the duel in real time.

AMERICA-MG: Matheus Cavichioli; Patric, Eduardo Bauermann, Ricardo Silva, Marlon; Lucas Kal, Juninho and Ademir; Mauro Zárate, Felipe Azevedo, Ribamar (Berrío). Technician: Vagner Mancini

Injured: Eduardo (under medical treatment for a bone tumor)

With Covid-19: Fabricio Daniel

Hanging: Fabrício Daniel, Zé Vitor, Ramon, Bruno Nazário, Carlos Alberto, Zé Ricardo, Eduardo and Ribamar

FLAMENGO: Gabriel Batista (Hugo Souza), Matheuzinho, Gustavo Henrique, Bruno Viana (Léo Pereira) and Renê; Willian Arão, Thiago Maia, Diego and Vitinho; Bruno Henrique and Pedro. Technician: Renato Gaucho

Suspended: Rodrigo Caio

Hanging: Isla, Vitinho, Diego, Matheuzinho, Max and Arrascaeta