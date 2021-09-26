An alarm went off on the SpaceX flight with civilians, and the problem was the toilet

As Jared Isaacman and his three crewmates flew freely through Earth’s orbit, protected from the relentless vacuum of the space for nothing but a 4-meter-wide carbon fiber capsule, an alarm went off.

Spacecraft Systems SpaceX Crew Dragon were alerting the crew to a “significant” problem, Isaacman said.

They spent months studying SpaceX manuals and training to respond to emergencies in space, then they took action, working with SpaceX ground controllers to pinpoint the cause of the error.

After all, the Crew dragon was not in danger. But the bathroom on board was.

Nothing in space is easy, including going to the bathroom. For a healthy human on Earth, making sure everything goes into the toilet is usually a simple matter of aiming. But in space there is no sense of gravity. There is no guarantee that what comes out will go… where it should. Garbage can – and goes – in every possible direction.

To solve this problem, space bathrooms have fans inside them, which are used to create suction. Essentially, they take waste from the human body and keep it stored.

And the Crew Dragon “waste management system” fans were experiencing mechanical issues. That’s what set off the alarm the crew heard.

Scott “Kidd” Poteet, an Inspiration4 mission director who helped oversee the ground mission, briefed reporters on the matter in an interview with CBS.

Poteet and the director of crew management on the SpaceX mission later confirmed that there were “problems” with the waste management system at a press conference, but did not go into detail, triggering an immediate wave of speculation that the error might have created a disastrous mess.

When asked directly about this on Thursday (23), however, Isaacman said: “I want to be 100% clear: there was no problem in the cabin where this is concerned.”

But Isaacman and his fellow travelers on the Inspiration4 mission had to work with SpaceX to respond to the problem during their three-day stay in orbit, during which they experienced several communication blackouts, highlighting the importance of the crew’s complete training regimen.

“I would say that probably around 10% of our time in orbit we didn’t have [comunicação com o solo], and we were a very calm team during that,” he said, adding that “mental stamina and a good psychological frame and a good attitude” were crucial to the mission.

“The psychological aspect is an area where you can’t take chances because … obviously there were circumstances that happened there where if you had someone who didn’t have that mental toughness and started to react badly, it really could have sunk the entire mission,” he said. Isaacman.

SpaceX did not respond to requests for comment from CNN Business.

The bathroom anecdote also highlights a fundamental truth about humanity and its extraterrestrial ambitions – no matter how much we imagine our space future to be polished and flashy, the biological realities remain.

Excreta in space, a story

Isaacman was – like many astronauts before him – shy when it came to discussing the “bathroom situation”.

“Nobody really wants to get into gory details,” Isaacman said. But when the Inspiration4 team talked to some astronauts from Nasa, they said “using the bathroom in space is difficult, and you have to be a lot – what was the word? – very kind to each other.”

He added that despite the problems with the bathroom on board, no one has suffered accidents or indignities.

“I don’t know who was training them, but we were able to work on it and do [o banheiro] function even under the initially challenging circumstances, so there was nothing like, you know, doing it in the cab or anything like that,” he said.

Figuring out how to safely relieve oneself in space was, however, a fundamental question posed at the beginning of human spaceflight half a century ago, and the path to the answers was not without error.

During the 1969 Apollo 10 mission – the one that saw Thomas Stafford, John Young and Eugene Cernan circumnavigate the Moon – Stafford reported to mission control on the sixth day of the mission that a piece of garbage was floating around the cabin, according to government documents that were once confidential.

“Give me a napkin, quick,” Stafford would have said a few minutes before Cernan saw another: “Here’s some other crap.”

The feces collection process at the time, a NASA report later revealed, involved an “extremely basic” plastic bag that was “glued to the buttocks.”

“The fecal bag system was marginally functional and was described as very ‘unpleasant’ by the crew,” an official 2007 NASA report later revealed. “The bags did not provide odor control in the small capsule, and the smell was prominent” .

Toilets in space have evolved since then, thanks to the strenuous efforts of NASA scientists such as journalist Mary Roach, author of “Packing for Mars,” told NPR in 2010.

“The problem here is that you have a very elaborate space bathroom and you need to test it out. Well, you have to, you know, transport it to Ellington Field, board a zero-gravity simulator – an airplane that makes these elaborate arcs up and down – and then you have to find some poor volunteer from the Office of the System Trash Management to test it. And I don’t know about you, but, I mean, doing this on demand in 20 seconds is very demanding of your colon. Therefore, it is very elaborate and complicated”.

And, Roach writes in “Packing for Mars,” astronaut training is no joke.

“The simple act of urinating can, without seriousness, become a medical emergency that requires catheterization and embarrassing radio consultations with flight surgeons,” she wrote. And because urine behaves differently inside the bladder in space, it can be very difficult to tell when it’s necessary to go to the bathroom.

adapting to space

The human body is evolutionarily designed for life on Earth, with its gravity, oxygen-rich air and predictable ecological cycles.

It was not specifically designed to float disoriented in weightlessness, a fact that caused many astronauts to experience severe nausea, especially during the first few days in orbit.

“I threw up 93 minutes on my first flight,” NASA astronaut Steven Smith, a veteran of four space shuttle missions, told a journalist. “This was the first of 100 times on four flights. It’s weird going to a job where you know you’re going to throw up.”

NASA has a formal term for the disease – Space Adaptation Syndrome, which one article estimates about 80% of astronauts have already suffered.

Isaacman said that during the Inspiration4 mission, he didn’t feel like throwing up. But adjusting to microgravity can be uncomfortable.

“It’s just a mess in your head, like when you’re hanging upside down in bed,” he told CNN Business. “But you have to find a way to just ignore it and work it out… About a day later, it sort of balances out and you forget.”

Not all of his crewmates were so lucky. Hayley Arceneaux, a 29-year-old cancer survivor who served as medical officer for Inspiration4, had to administer injections of Phenergan — an antihistamine used to treat nausea to fight nausea, Isaacman said.

The inescapable fact is that humans will be fighting disease as long as we continue to look into space and see it as a place we must go.

That’s why many journalists, including Roach, have questioned our tendency to romanticize space travel and downplay the harsh reality and risk.

But despite the discomfort, Isaacman said he doesn’t regret his decision to spend about $200 million on a three-day space flight.

“I hope this is a model for future missions,” he said, adding that he believes in SpaceX’s mission to eventually support entire colonies of people living in outer space.

During the flight, “I felt really charged and energized with the idea that we just have to keep pushing and going farther and farther.”

(This is a translated text, Click here to read the original in English)