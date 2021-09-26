Andressa Urach deletes Instagram photos after splitting up

Model Andressa Urach, 33, deleted the photos with her ex-husband (and all the others) from her Instagram after announcing the separation from Thiago Lopes. The former Miss Butt kept only one post, regarding a manicure course.

In addition to deleting the posts, Urach now uses a completely black avatar in place of his profile picture.

Andressa Urach deletes photos and black avatar after separation Image: Reproduction/Instagram

On Friday (24), Andressa announced the separation and asked not to ask any questions, as she is not well.

“Announcement: My husband and I are splitting up! Please don’t ask me any questions as I’m not fit to talk,” she wrote in Instagram stories.

Andressa and Thiago got married on April 5, 2021. Urach is pregnant with the couple’s first child, who became famous for exchanging completely passionate statements on the internet.

The reason for the termination was not revealed.

Last Thursday (23), Urach said he is going through a difficult time and spent eight days in a psychiatric clinic after having a crisis of Borderline disorder.

“I’m still not ready to talk about everything that’s going on in my life because of the borderline. But when I get well, I’ll talk about it,” she began.

The businesswoman also attacked Bishop Edir Macedo, saying that he will be to blame if she goes “to hell”.