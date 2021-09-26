Angelica celebrates her daughter’s birthday and shows her in her mansion

The presenter Angelica is celebrating the nine years of age of her daughter with Luciano Huck

the presenter Angelica is celebrating the nine years of his daughter Eva’s life! The girl is the presenter’s third child with her husband, also presenter Luciano Huck. They are also the parents of Joaquim, 16, and Benício, 13 years old.

To celebrate your daughter’s birthday, Angelica showed beautiful images of the girl Eva in the family mansion. It showed her daughter playing on the trampoline in the gardens of the family mansion and also riding her bicycle on the tennis court on the family property.

When showing the beautiful records, the presenter declared to her youngest daughter saying: “My light! My girl turns nine! Looking at the images in this video, I can only thank you for choosing me as your mother! Cheerful, faithful, talented girl… loves animals, best friend of friends and family. Teach me every day and awaken the best feelings in me! My Eva, I’m here applauding you, loving you forever and ever, live! Love greater than me! Eve’s Birthday! My girl! My love!”.

Several famous people were just praise for the youngest daughter of Angelica and Luciano Huck. “Princess! Congratulations to Eva,” said presenter Giovanna Ewbank. And the actress Grazi Massafera commented: “Happy your love day!”.

And Vera Viel, Rodrigo Faro’s wife, commented: “Congratulations, beautiful Eva! May God always illuminate your life full of health and happiness”. Andrea Santa Rosa Garcia, wife of presenter Márcio Garcia, also said: “Great! Congratulations to the beautiful and beloved puppy”. Digital influencer Mariana Kupfer said: “Long live Eva! A lot of health, love and joy always”.

The comedian Ingrid Guimarães also said: “Already?! Nine?! Congratulations Eva!”. And digital influencer Daniella Sarahyba also commented: “Long live Eva beautiful, sweet, polite and much loved! May she have a very happy year, full of love, health and joy”. Eva’s godmother and the presenter’s sister, Márcia Marbá, also said: “Congratulations Princess Eva! You fill Dinda’s heart with pride! Love you”.

Tell us what you think!