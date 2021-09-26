Another plateau? How North London Derby Exposes Harsh New Reality for Arsenal and Tottenham in Premier League

Arsenal and tottenham they don’t live the best moments of their stories. After being in major titles in England and Europe in recent years, the two teams have a new reality.

In 2019, there was a real chance to see a Uefa Super Cup with the North London classic. In the finals of Europa League and of the Champions League, however, Arsenal and Tottenham were, respectively, defeated.

Since then, much has changed. On the side of the Gunners, who no longer attend the highest echelon of European football since 2017, the current season will have no international disputes. After more than two decades, the club has not even qualified for the Conference League.

The new, and less hyped, Uefa competition sees the Spurs as one of the big competitors in its debut year. After the Champions League final dispute, the team has been out of the tournament since 2020.

Meanwhile, clubs that were once considered smaller now have some more impressive results. The clearest case is the Leicester City, current FA Cup champion and fifth place in the Premier League in the last two years.

In the current season, both teams have reason to worry. Arsenal were the club that spent the most money in the transfer window, but spent the first three games without scoring and with tough defeats.

At Tottenham, the threat of Kane’s departure due to the bond drought that has lasted since 2008 turned on the wake-up call. And, after three victories in the first three rounds, the team is coming off two losses 3-0, moving away from the top of the table and still racking up a disappointing debut in the Conference League.

At Emirates Stadium, the two teams enter the field under pressure and may, in case of victory, change the key and start a more glorious phase of the season.