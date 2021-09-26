Ansu Fati named ‘new king’ after debut with Barcelona’s 10th

After 11 months away, Ansu Fati took the field 35 minutes into the second half in the La Liga match between Barcelona and Levante. The minutes that were left to the end of the game were enough for the new 10 shirt of the Catalan team to have an expressive return to the pitch.

Spanish newspapers praised the 18-year-old, who was responsible for inheriting the number that was once Maradona, Rivaldo, Riquelme, Ronaldinho Gaucho, Lionel Messi and others. The ‘Mark’, for example, adjectived him as ‘the new king’.

“The new king returns in style,” read the Madrid newspaper headline.

The ‘As’ went further and celebrated the breaking of the bad phase that Koeman’s men were facing: “Ansu Fati returns the illusion. The new shirt 10 made the Camp Nou vibrate.”

‘Mundo Deportivo’, on the other hand, emphasized the attacker’s return to activities after the injury he suffered: “The 10th came back. Even with a new owner, the number is magic”. Finally, ‘Sport’ published: “Football welcomes Ansu Fati (…) New illusions and hopes.”

In his interview leaving the pitch, Ansu Fati thanked those involved in his recovery and did not hide the happiness of his return with a goal and victory in the Spanish Championship.

“I didn’t imagine a lap like this. Here you always have to win. I’m happy for the victory, we have a lot to do. I thank the doctors and physiotherapists who were with me. Also the fans,” he said.