Are you poorer or is it the iPhone that has gone up in price? | spend well

Lined up iPhone 13 has just been released and is already “frustrating” some consumers. The reason is not the low quality, but the High Price , unreachable even for many users who are used to the phone from apple . The values ​​of handsets in Brazil will range from BRL 6,599 (in the case of the most basic model, the iPhone 13 Mini with 128 GB of memory) even simple BRL 15,499 (price of iPhone 13 Pro Max with 1TB of memory).

But is it you who are the most “poor”, and that’s why you won’t be able to keep your top-of-the-line device? Or has the price actually increased?

Valor Investe did the math and came to the conclusion that the value of a new iPhone has tripled in Brazil since the first model was launched in the country.

The first device of the line sold in Brazil was the iPhone 3G, in 2008. At the time, the models were mainly marketed by mobile operators. Prices varied according to the customer’s telephone plan and ranged from R$1,000 to R$2,600. Corrected for inflation measured by the IPCA, these values ​​today would be R$ 2,064.57 to R$ 5,367.87.

At that time, the minimum wage was R$415. Therefore, a worker would need 2.4 to 6.2 minimum wages to buy a device of this type. Today, with the minimum wage at R$1,100, consumers need more than 15 salaries to buy the top-of-the-line model.

The comparison of older models with the iPhone Pro Max model is due to the fact that in the past there were no “entry” or “intermediate” devices sold by apple. The company only launched this strategy in 2014, with the iPhone 6 or iPhone 6 Plus. The second, in this case, was more expensive because it had some advantages such as the larger screen and the camera with superior quality.

At the time, the values ​​of the iPhone 6 started from R$ 3,199, in the case of the device with internal memory of 16 GB, up to R$ 3,999 in the model with 128 GB. The iPhone 6 Plus ranged from R$3,599 to R$4,399.

Corrected for inflation in the period, the iPhone 6 would cost from R$ 4,749.72 to R$ 5,935. The iPhone 6 Plus would go from R$ 5,342.12 to R$ 6,529.58.

That is, since Apple implemented different models for different pockets (or not so much, considering that they are all expensive), the price of the “basic” iPhone has risen 40% (comparing iPhone 13 Mini and iPhone 6 with less memory) and “top of the line” rose 137% (between iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 6 Plus with more memory).

Currently, iPhone values ​​also change according to two variables. The first one is the cell phone type. In this new version there are the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The second is the amount of memory, which goes from 128 GB to 512 GB in the case of the 13 Mini and 13 models and from 128 GB to 1TB for 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max models.