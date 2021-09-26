Astronomers discover clouds in gas giant exoplanet atmosphere

The exoplanet WASP-127b was discovered in 2016, and now, thanks to data from multiple telescopes, we know more about the characteristics of this distant world. With the Hubble Space Telescope and the Very Large Telescope (VLT), installed in Chile, an international team of astronomers was able to detect clouds and collect measurements of their altitude and structure on the planet, which will pave the way for similar studies of other exoplanets.

Located about 525 light-years from us, WASP-127b is considered a “hot Saturn”, meaning it is a giant, massive planet like Saturn, and it orbits its star very closely — the proximity is so close that the years there last only 4.2 Earth days. To study it, the team observed it passing in front of the star to detect patterns in the light as it filtered through the atmosphere, undergoing changes from chemical compounds present there.

Wasp-127b compared to the Solar System (Image: Reproduction/David Ehrenreich/Université de Genève, Romain Allart/Université de Montréal)

Then, they combined observations from the Hubble telescope with measurements taken by the VLT’s spectrograph and were able to study different regions of the planet. As a result, they had some surprises: the first was sodium, which was present at a much lower altitude than expected. “Second, there are strong signals of water vapor in the infrared, but there is almost none in the visible wavelengths,” said Romain Allart, lead author of the study.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

For him, this suggests that the lower levels of vapor are covered by clouds that are opaque in visible light but are transparent in infrared light. “We still don’t know the composition of clouds, except that they are not formed by water as happens on Earth”, commented the author. In addition, the team is also intrigued by sodium, which has been identified in an unexpected place on the planet.

Because it is so close to the star, WASP-127b receives about 600 times more radiation than Earth, which raises temperatures there to 1,100 °C. As a result, the planet is “swollen”, so that its radius is 1.3 times larger than that of Jupiter, while its mass is only 20% that of the gas giant. As a result, this exoplanet is one of the least dense ever discovered, and is also one of the most bloated we know.

The nature of these planets makes them easier to observe, which makes WASP-127b a great object of study for researchers working with atmospheric characterization. Interestingly, the spectrograph’s observations showed that, unlike what happens in the Solar System, the planet orbits its star in a direction opposite to its own and in a different plane. “All of these unique characteristics make WASP-127b a planet that will be intensively studied in the future,” says the author.

The article with the results of the study was published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.

Source: Europlanet Society