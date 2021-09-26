Athletico x Grêmio: see squads, embezzlement and refereeing for the 22nd round | brazilian series a

Brasileirão complete table

O athletic is in the middle of the table and ended a fast of seven games without winning in Serie A, against Juventude, in the last round – there were seven defeats and a draw. Overall, however, the timing is positive. Hurricane comes from three consecutive victories: Juventude (Brasileirão), Santos (Brazil Cup) and Peñarol (South American). With these triumphs, the rubro-negra team qualified for the semi of the Copa do Brasil and came out ahead for a spot in the Sula final.

O Guild, in turn, is still within the relegation zone and has the possibility of leaving it if he wins the Hurricane. He arrives packed with four victories in the last five games at Brasileirão, the most recent over Flamengo at Maracanã.

Athletic – Technician: Paulo Autuori

The interim coach will not be able to count on defensive midfielder Erick, suspended for the third yellow card. So Christian should be the natural substitute in midfield. Autuori can still spare players with thoughts of the South American return game on Thursday. Pedro Fasson, in defense, and Pedro Rocha, in attack, are well evaluated options at the moment.

The likely lineup: Santos; Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno and Zé Ivaldo (Lucas Fasson); Marcinho, Richard, Christian and Abner; Terans; Nikão (Pedro Rocha) and Bissoli.

Embezzlement: Erick (suspended); Lucas Halter and Matheus Babi (medical department).

Hanging: Zé Ivaldo, Léo Cittadini and Renato Kayzer.

Guild – coach: Felipão

Even with the return of Douglas Costa, recovered from muscle injury, the coach must repeat the lineup of the victory over Flamengo and have the forward to enter the second half. The only embezzler is Pedro Geromel, who is recovering from a broken foot.

The likely squad: Gabriel Chapecó; Vanderson, Ruan, Rodrigues and Rafinha; Thiago Santos, Lucas Silva and Villasanti; Ferreira, Alisson and Borja.

Embezzlement: Geromel (foot fracture)

Hanging: Ferreira, Victor Bobsin, Diego Souza, Fernando Henrique, Luiz Fernando, Darlan and Jean Pyerre.

