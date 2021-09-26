Atlético de Madrid loses to Alavés, one of the worst in the league, and Real Madrid can shoot at the top

In the fight for the leadership of Laliga, O Madrid’s athletic lost away from home to the Alave, former lantern of the competition, 1-0.

The match, valid for the seventh round of the Spanish, was held this Saturday (25/09), broadcast by ESPN on Star+.

The only goal of the duel was scored by Víctor Laguardia, four minutes into the first half. After taking a corner kick, the defender completed for the back of the net.

Atletico Madrid even created some chances during the game, but did not have the strength to draw.

Championship situation

With the result, the team led by Diego Simeone has 14 points and remains in second place in the competition.

The leader Real Madrid, with 16 points, can shoot in the table if he wins the Valence, this Saturday, at 4 pm (Brasilia time).

Alavés, who was the bottom of the tournament, scored three points, took the 19th position and surpassed the Getafe, which has not yet scored.

upcoming games

Atlético de Madrid will enter the field for the second round of the group stage of the Champions League away from home against the Milan, on Tuesday (28), at 4 pm (GMT). On Saturday (02), the team mattress will face the Barcelona by LaLiga, at 4 pm.

Alavés will play away from home against Athletic Bilbao, on Friday (01), at 4 pm, in a duel valid for the Spaniard.