Atlético-MG increases distance over the vice-leader, even with the draw; check the ranking of Brasileirão

This Saturday (25), three matches of the 22nd round of the Brazilian championship they happened between late afternoon and evening. At 5 pm (Brasilia time), the Ceará broke a fast of six games without a win by beating the Chapecoense at Castelão, with a penalty goal from Jael. It was Tiago Nunes’ first victory as coach of Vozão.

At Neo Química Arena, Corinthians and palm trees maybe they played the big game of the round. The main highlight was striker Róger Guedes, from Timão, who has already been on the other side. He scored twice, and secured the Corinthians victory by 2-1 at Dérbi Paulista, something that hadn’t happened for 14 months.

Later, at Morumbi, São Paulo and Atlético-MG they were at 0-0. The first half had Galo’s domination of the ball, but few clear chances were created. In the second stage, the Tricolor improved, and came to scare, but the best opportunities were still for the Minas Gerais team: two shots by Guilherme Arana, defended by Tiago Volpi.

Check out the classification of the Brazilian Championship: