Atltico equals his longest undefeated series in the Brazilian straight

Atltico hasn’t lost at the Brazilian since June 27 (Photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico)

Interestingly, the team that won the runner-up that year was also led by



head



.

In turn, the current streak is better than the team’s record in the Brazilian Nationals in terms of achievement. In 2012, Alvinegro won ten games and drew another four (80.95% yield). Already this season, there are 11 wins and three draws (85.71%).

Atltico’s last defeat at the Brazilian Nationals was in the seventh round, when they lost 2-0 to Santos, in Vila Belmiro, on June 27th. Since then, Galo has scored a goal in every match of the national competition.

Record





Flamengo is the team with the longest undefeated streak in the Brazilian Championship, with 24 games without losing. In 2019, the powerful team led by Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus, national champion that season, managed 21 wins and three draws. To reach the mark, Atltico will need ten more unbeaten games.

So Paulo vs Atltico: game photos for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Nationals

Pedro Souza / Atltico

Pedro Souza / Atltico

Pedro Souza / Atltico

Pedro Souza / Atltico

Pedro Souza / Atltico

Pedro Souza / Atltico

Pedro Souza / Atltico

Pedro Souza / Atltico

Pedro Souza / Atltico

Pedro Souza / Atltico

Pedro Souza / Atltico

Pedro Souza / Atltico

Pedro Souza / Atltico

Pedro Souza / Atltico

Pedro Souza / Atltico

Pedro Souza / Atltico

Pedro Souza / Atltico

Pedro Souza / Atltico

Pedro Souza / Atltico There is no description for this image or gallery

With this Saturday’s draw against So Paulo, Atltico reached 46 points and isolated itself even more in the lead of the competition. Now, the advantage for second-placed Palmeiras is eight points. Tricolor is in 12th place, with 27.