Average deaths in the DF is the highest since September 4

posted on 9/25/2021 6:39 PM



In the last 24 hours, the Federal District confirmed 787 new cases of covid-19 and 18 victims of the disease – (credit: Minervino Júnior/CB/DA Press)

The Federal District reached, this Saturday (25/9), the mark of 15.6 in the moving average of deaths by covid-19. The result is the highest since September 4, when the call reached the same number. The record is 28% higher than the calculation 14 days ago.

The moving average of cases is also up this Saturday (25/9) — 915.7. The indicator is 31.8% higher than that perceived two weeks ago, on September 11th. It is the first time since September 3 that both the moving average of deaths and infections are on the rise. The result for deaths was stable in the last two days; before, it came from a 13-day fall streak.

The calculation for infections also registered a discharge this Friday (24/9), after five days of stability. Variations up to 15% are considered stable — up or down. Moving averages are calculated daily with the day number and records from the previous six days. The results help to monitor the development of the pandemic, as they mitigate the effect of possible delays in reporting cases and deaths.

With 0.9, the virus transmission rate, which measures the reproduction of the disease, reached the fifth day at a level below 1 this Saturday (25/9). Indices below the digit indicate control of the pandemic. Before, the number was equal to or greater than 1 for nine days.

Report card

In the last 24 hours, the DF confirmed 787 new cases of covid-19 and 18 victims of the disease. With the update, the total number of dead rose to 10,382 and that of infected to 490,909 people — of which 471,072 (96%) are considered recovered.

Of the deaths recorded in the Federal District, only one occurred this Saturday (25/9) and another eight people died this month. The remaining patients died between March 19th and June 21st.

Only four victims did not suffer from any comorbidity. Heart disease affected nine people and metabolic disorders seven. Three people had pneumopathy and one had nephropathy. One patient was obese.

hospitals

This Saturday (25/9), the occupancy rate of public beds in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for treatment against covid-19 reached 56.19%. In the case of adult beds, the rate is 58.24%, with 38 vacancies. In the pediatric and neonatal ward, there are eight beds of 14 available.

In private hospitals, the two places for children are taken, and the adult ICU occupancy rate for the disease is 77.84%, with 37 places.