Ballot box indicates tie between Merkel’s party and Social Democrats | World

Angela Merkel’s Social Democrats and Conservatives are practically tied in this Sunday’s elections (26) in Germany, according to exit polls aired by public television networks.
Olaf Scholz’s Social Democratic Party, SPD, would have won 26% of the vote, while the chancellor’s Christian Democrats, led by Armin Laschet, would have won 24%, according to the ZDF network.
On the other hand, the ARD channel pointed out that both parties would have obtained 25% of the vote.
However, it should be noted that these results do not include postal voting, which would have been very high.
The SPD’s German Social Democrats are calling for the formation of the next government, announced its secretary general, Lars Klingbeil, while conservatives have recognized “bitter losses” in the legislative elections, according to their secretary general.
“We have the mandate to form a government. (The head of the list) Olaf Scholz will be chancellor,” Klingbeil estimated, while the SPD is credited with 26% to 24% for the chancellor’s Christian Democrats.
Angela Merkel’s conservatives also want to form the next government, despite the setback in the legislative elections, said their leader, Armin Laschet.
“We will do everything possible to form a government under the leadership of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and Christian Social Union (CSU, its Bavarian ally),” declared Laschet, stressing, however, that the conservative camp cannot “be content” with the recorded decline, with an estimated score between 24.2% and 24.7%, against 24.9% and 25.8% for the SPD.
German voters went to the polls on Sunday to decide who will succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel after four terms and 16 years in power – more than any other leader in the country’s history.
Depending on the results, the new government can be formed very quickly or only after many weeks of negotiation. Polls show the CDU and SPD parties to be very close.
Three candidates are considered the main ones, having led the polls at some point and with some chance of victory: Olaf Scholz, from the Social Democratic Party (SPD), Armin Laschet, from the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) – same party as Merkel – and Annalena Baerbock of the Green Party.
