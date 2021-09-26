Barcelona beat Levante 2-0

This morning, Barcelona beat Levante 3-0, for the seventh round of the Spanish Championship. With goals from Memphis Depay, Luuk de Jong and Ansu Fati, the Catalans secured victory at the Camp Nou.

The new number 10, Ansu Fati took the field 35 minutes into the second half. He returns to the field after a long recovery from a knee injury.

Barça’s intensity was the highlight. The Catalan team bet on a lightning start to soon seal the victory and have more peace of mind in the wake of La Liga. With this result, Koeman’s team moved up to fifth place, with 12 points, and is five behind the leader Real Madrid.

In Espanyol, Barça returns to the field next Saturday, 02, at 4 pm (GMT), against Atlético de Madrid. Levante will play against Mallorca, also on Saturday, at 11:15 am (GMT).

Withering start

Barcelona wants to put an end to the crisis that the club is facing and began by dominating the match against Levante. Early on, Memphis Depay is knocked down inside the area and the referee whistles the penalty. The shirt 9 himself took the penalty and opened the scoring.

Shortly thereafter, Sergiño Dest advanced down the left and made a pass just in time for Luuk de Jong to kick in and extend the Catalan advantage. 2-0 for Barcelona!

Catalan control

After a very intense start, the game became more rhythmic. With Levante unable to pressurize, Barça began to control the game very calmly.

Duel between Depay and Aitor

Levante’s goalkeeper continued to work hard. The match was marked by a clash between attack and defense, led by Memphis Depay and Aitor Fernández.

After managing to swing the net at the beginning of the first stage, shirt 9 had a real battle with the archer. Depay tried in various ways to extend the Catalan lead, but Aitor was on an inspired afternoon and stopped the Dutchman.

Return of Ansu Fati

The new Barça 10 shirt returned to the field after 11 months recovering from injury. The 18-year-old entered the field smiling and was applauded by the Catalan fans.

Ansu Fati returned in style. The forward started through the middle, swayed and kicked from the edge of the area to score the third goal of the match.