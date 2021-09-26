Barcelona hopes to lend Coutinho in January; Liverpool rejects, but Arsenal and Tottenham are possible destinations

Philippe Coutinho’s saga at Barcelona has everything to gain a new chapter in the next transfer window. According to the newspaper ‘El Nacional’, the club hopes to be able to lend the Brazilian player so as not to have to spend another 20 million euros (R$ 125 million) for hiring the midfielder from Liverpool.

A clause requires this payment if the athlete plays 100 games with the Barça shirt. So far, Coutinho has played 93 matches. Therefore, the Catalan team hopes that he will be able to return to the pitch and have a good performance in this first half of the season, but already plans to lend him with a purchase obligation in January.

Liverpool, which was previously speculated as a possible destination, is no longer an option, the publication says. Klopp would have vetoed the return of the player, who forced his departure from the Reds in 2018. Arsenal and Tottenham, however, are still interested in the Brazilian.

In 93 games for Barcelona, ​​Coutinho scored 23 goals and 14 assists, without ever repeating the brilliance he had at Liverpool. His performance undermined by injuries, he also had a stint on loan at Bayern Munich.