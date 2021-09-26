Barred! Contested by the fans, medallion loses space with Marcão, who has reinforcements at Fluminense

Tricolor das Laranjeiras aims to win again in the national tournament and will have changes in the starting lineup, with important news

O Fluminense he leaves the controversial draw with Cuiabá in the past and focuses his attention on the duel with the Red Bull Bragantino. For the confrontation of this Sunday (26), valid for the 22nd round, the coach Mark count with reinforcements to define the starting lineup and make changes. The coach must also “bar” a medallion which has been the target of criticism from the fans.

After disputed performances, the experienced Samuel Xavier could lose his place in the starting lineup of the Tricolor. The expectation, according to the website Globoesporte.com, is that caleari receive again opportunity on the team. In addition to the change on the right side, the coach must also change the midfield.

In the trainings of the week, Marcão trained with Nonato in the vacancy of Martinelli, following the trio of steering wheels and leaving, once again, Arias on the bench. With regard to ‘homemade reinforcements’, Fred and Andrew are available after serving suspension in the 2×2 draw with Cuiabá.

For the defense, Egidio is back, but the trend is for the permanence of Danilo Barcelos in the team. The likely lineup against Red Bull Bragantino has: Marcos Felipe; Calegari, Nino, Luccas Claro and Danilo Barcelos; André, Nonato (Martinelli) and Yago; Luiz Henrique, Caio Paulista and Fred.

Accumulating 29 points, the Fluminense it’s the eighth place in the classification of Brasileirão. At the moment, the distance to Corinthians, last team of G-6 and that beat Palmeiras in the opening of the round, is from four points. Red Bull Bragantino occupies fifth place, also with 33 points.