Battlefield Mobile: Check out the gameplay of the new mobile shooter – Mobile Gamer

Battlefield Mobile started its first alpha test. We had the opportunity to test the game that is still at a very early stage and boy, there’s still a lot to do before release.

The first alpha version of Battlefield Mobile shows a game that is blurry, buggy and far from its final release.

The game is really at a very early stage in its development.

The graphics are ugly, the controls are problematic and the interface design is rather amateurish. It looks like those fan-made games, but it looks like the new Battlefield Mobile itself.

The design of the houses, vehicles and soldiers is very similar to the existing images of the game on Google Play.

See the gameplay:

In alpha testing, it is not possible to improve the graphics beyond the “average” setting. Even in this setting, the game looks pretty ugly.

Speaking of gameplay, Battlefield Mobile has automatic shooting (the game pulls the trigger for you) and manual shooting. The map is relatively big, but not that big, I expected a bigger and more elaborate map. It is still not possible to destroy buildings and walls, as the page on Google Play promised.

Battlefield Mobile is not scheduled for release and we may see it on Google Play and App Store only in 2022 (towards the end of 2022).

But if it’s any consolation, the first alpha release of Apex Legends Mobile was pretty shabby. However, it improved a lot when the game went to beta test. Let’s wait.

