‘Before teaching football, you need to learn’

In a great game, the Corinthians won the palm trees 2-1, this Saturday, at Neo Química Arena, for the 22nd round of the Brazilian championship.

the attacker Roger Guedes, former player alviverde, applied a former law with cruelty refinements: there were two goals by “Devil Blond”, and the 2nd was a real great goal, with a dribble in Gabriel Menino and a torpedo in Weverton’s drawer.

The result warmed the mood at Alviverde, criticized for the performance in recent matches. Hours after the match, the fans Green Spot published a long repudiation note on their social networks criticizing the players, the board, coach Abel Ferreira and stating that he lost his patience.

In addition, the organized team even increased the pressure to qualify in the semifinals of the Libertadores Conmebol Next tuesday.

See the full official notice:

COUNTDOWN

5- Not participating in the final of the Club World Cup would be a disaster, but to be in fourth place and not even scoring a goal was humiliating;

4- Losing the Recopa Sudamericana to Defensa y Justiça at home and even in an upset is inadmissible;

3- Being eliminated from the Copa do Brasil playing at home for the “mighty” CRB is shameful;

2- Taking Morumbi’s rival out of the queue by giving the Paulista title to them by playing nothing in the two matches is unacceptable;

1 – Today’s game Patience is over.

PLAYERS

Their posture on the field in most matches is careless, they play when they want, often unwillingly. They sat on top of three titles.

PRESIDENT AND BOARD

Maurício is nothing but a banana, a man with no pulse and no energy. His count is in the final stretch, he will leave command soon and will never be remembered again, as will Dracena, Barros and Cicero.

COACH

With his European arrogance, he needs to understand that Portugal to Brazil in football is like Brazil to Portugal in the economy. You can’t buy it and, before teaching football, he needs to learn.

Lost the team and the locker room a long time ago. Wrong scaling in most games, wrong scaling in all games. The team doesn’t even have a pattern.

Our countdown is running out.

When you see a team without a footprint, without dividing the balls willingly, without a pattern of play, insistence on Zé Rafael, Deyverson, Luan, Luiz Adriano and etc…

We do not accept:

– Losing to them due to our lack of will;

– Resurrect another rival;

– Thinking that everything is support while supporting themselves in the triple crown.

COUNTDOWN in the final phase to change everything, starting with the president, going through the coach and finishing with players.

You can go out of Verdão!

No problem, we started from scratch. That will be our pressure! This is our charge! That will be our voice, after all, we’ve already screamed a lot in support and unfortunately you didn’t hear it.

Now it will be the voice of the collection!

Ahhhh, there are Tuesdays!!! If you play the cowardly (fearful) way you played the last game, even hope won’t wear the green.

Do you want to shut our mouths? There’s only one way out: Win and convince, and reach the Libertadores final!!!

We don’t want to be right… We just want to be happy.

With this president, with this arrogant coach and with these comfortable players, unfortunately we have everything to be right.

We love Palmeiras and not people.

Alvi Verde Stain Board