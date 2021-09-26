Benfica by Jorge Jesus beat Vitória de Guimarães with 2 by Yaremchuk and continued perfect

With two goals from Yaremchuk, the Benfica defeated the Guimaraes victory 3-1, this Saturday (25), for the seventh round of the Portuguese Championship. With another triumph, the packed team of Jorge Jesus follows 100% and in the isolated leadership of the competition.
The match, which took place at Dom Afonso Henriques Stadium, this Saturday (25/09), was broadcast by ESPN on Star+.
Championship status
Benfica have 21 points and opened four again ahead of rivals Porto and Sporting, second and third, respectively. Vitória appears in tenth place, with seven.
The top scorer hired by Napoli for 17 million euros (R$106.3 million) scored twice. He opened the scoring for Benfica after an assist from Belgian Vertonghen. Then, Vitória’s defense messed up the ball, and the Ukrainian received a gift and sent it to the net. Midfielder João Mário scored Benfica’s third goal by hitting a shot from afar, which he deflected on Mumim’s defender and took off the goalkeeper. At 31, Lucas Veríssimo, from Benfica, knocked Rochinha down inside the area and the referee scored the penalty. The Brazilian Bruno Duarte charged with category in the center of the goal, with no chances for the archer Odysseas Vlachodimos. Benfica will play against Barcelona for the second round of the Champions League group stage, on Wednesday, at 4 pm (GMT). For the eighth round of the Portuguese, the team from Lisbon will face Portimonense, on Sunday (03), at 14h. Vitória will face Famalicão, on Friday, at 17:15.
The guy: Yaremchuk
upcoming games
