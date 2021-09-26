Benfica by Jorge Jesus beat Vitória de Guimarães with 2 by Yaremchuk and continued perfect

With two goals from Yaremchuk, the Benfica defeated the Guimaraes victory 3-1, this Saturday (25), for the seventh round of the Portuguese Championship. With another triumph, the packed team of Jorge Jesus follows 100% and in the isolated leadership of the competition.

The match, which took place at Dom Afonso Henriques Stadium, this Saturday (25/09), was broadcast by ESPN on Star+.

Championship status

Benfica have 21 points and opened four again ahead of rivals Porto and Sporting, second and third, respectively. Vitória appears in tenth place, with seven.