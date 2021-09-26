Benfica wins Vitória de Guimarães and reaches the seventh victory in seven games in Portuguese | portuguese football

Benfica follows 100% in the Portuguese Championship. Jorge Jesus’ team visited Vitória de Guimarães this Saturday and won 3-1, for the seventh round of the competition. Ukrainian Yaremchuk was the highlight of the match, with two goals.

The striker’s first came out at 30 minutes of the initial stage. He was launched through the middle and finished with a cavadinha on the way out of Czech goalkeeper Trmal. The second one was also beautiful. In the 40th minute, the Ukrainian received it again from the left, inside the area, dribbled Trmal and sent it to the net.

Benfica expanded in the second stage, with a strong submission by João Mário from the right, inside the area. The home team scored in the end, with Brazilian striker Bruno Duarte, with a 3-1 penalty.

Defender Lucas Veríssimo was the only Brazilian starting lineup in Jorge Jesus’ team. Striker Everton Cebolinha entered the second stage. Morato, Helton Leite and Rodrigo Pinho were on the bench.

Benfica reached 21 points, with seven victories in seven games. Porto and Sporting come next, with 17 points each. Vitória de Guimarães is in 10th place, with seven points.