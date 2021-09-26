Bitcoin: why China’s decision brought down cryptocurrency price | Economy

“Commercial activities related to virtual currency are illegal financial activities,” the institution said, warning that they “seriously jeopardize the security of people’s assets.”

China is one of the largest cryptocurrency markets in the world. Fluctuations there usually affect the overall price of these virtual currencies.

After the announcement, the price of Bitcoin dropped by more than US$2,000 (R$11,000).

The ban in China is the latest in a series of offensives against what Beijing sees as speculative and volatile investment at best and money laundering at worst.

Trading in cryptocurrencies has been officially banned in China since 2019. However, it continued to be done online through overseas transactions.

In May, financial authorities warned buyers that they could lose money, and the following month, banks and payment platforms received notifications to prevent cryptocurrency transactions.

But Friday’s announcement is the clearest indication that China wants to close the siege to the cryptocurrency trade in all its forms.

The statement makes it clear that those involved in “illegal financial activities” are committing a crime and will be prosecuted.

And foreign websites that provide these online services to Chinese citizens are also considered illegal.

mining migration

The technology at the core of many cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin, is based on thousands of computers distributed around the planet that verify and track transactions in a ledger known as a “blockchain”.

New “coins” are randomly distributed as rewards for those who engage in work known as cryptographic “mining”.

China, with its relatively low electricity costs and cheaper computer hardware, has long been one of the world’s leading mining centers.

But the Asian giant’s crackdown on cryptocurrencies has already hit the “mining” industry.

Beijing has banned the trade in high-capacity computers for use in this activity.

The effect is clear: while in September 2019, 75% of Bitcoin energy use in the world was concentrated in China, by April of this year, that rate had dropped to 46%.