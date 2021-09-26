Bitcoin: why China’s decision brought down the price of cryptocurrency

Bitcoin and China Flag

China’s Central Bank announced that all cryptocurrency transactions are considered illegal in the country

The Central Bank of China announced on Friday (9/24) that all cryptocurrency transactions are illegal in the country, including the popular bitcoin.

“Commercial activities related to virtual currency are illegal financial activities,” the institution said, warning that they “seriously jeopardize the security of people’s assets.”

China is one of the largest cryptocurrency markets in the world. Fluctuations there usually affect the overall price of these virtual currencies.

After the announcement, the price of Bitcoin dropped by more than US$2,000 (R$11,000).