Bolsonaro government reaches its thousandth day experiencing three crises a month

BRASÍLIA AND RIO — On September 8, President Jair Bolsonaro opened the meeting on the third floor of the Planalto Palace asking for the opinion of his ministers on which path he should follow: to continue the radical speech of the acts of September 7 or to calm down the exalted spirits. With a pen in his hands and a blank sheet of paper, Bolsonaro said he would draw two columns with the votes of each of the aides on the direction he should take in view of the height of the institutional tension he created with the Judiciary top. Some aides argued that it was time to pacify; others argued that the president should listen to the “call of the streets” and not back down.

The dialogue symbolizes a frequent movement throughout the thousand days of government, completed today: a survey by GLOBO mapped 100 crises in the period, an average of three per month.

Infographic gathers: 1,000 days of crisis for the Bolsonaro Government

Bolsonaro was about to stretch the rope once more when he was persuaded by former president Michel Temer to write a public letter appeasing the relationship with the STF, in general, and with Minister Alexandre de Moraes, in particular, since the magistrate was the recipient of the heaviest curse (“scoundrel”) and the most explicit threat — not complying with court decisions. Despite the gesture, the harmony between the Powers was shaken, and the limits of institutions tested again.

Pressured by the drop in popularity — 53% assess the management as bad or terrible, according to the Ipec and Datafolha institutes —, by almost 600,000 deaths in the pandemic, by 132 impeachment requests and by investigations in the STF and in the CPI of Covid, the president it tried to react by raising the tone of its attacks at various points in the course of the government. In this strategy, he turned his anger against governors, members of Congress, members of the Supreme Court, the press, the deputy, Hamilton Mourão, and even against auxiliaries who bothered him, cases of former ministers Luiz Henrique Mandetta (Health) and Sergio Moro ( Justice), who resigned accusing Bolsonaro of interfering with the Federal Police.

Know more

To the point Brazilians, Haitians and the US immigration crisis



Lauro and Gabeira What’s behind the Bolsonaro government’s record disapproval



Malu is ON Nina da Hora: Digital scenario for elections needs to change now



CBN Special Selective processes arrive at TikTok





In all, 19 ministers have left the government, which represents a change every 52 days. During the pandemic, for example, before the entry of Marcelo Queiroga, Saúde was run by three other managers — one of them, Eduardo Pazuello, with no previous experience in the area. One of the consequences of the interruptions is the delay in the vaccination of the Brazilian population — on the other hand, Bolsonaro insists on defending ineffective medicines, as he did during his speech at the UN General Assembly, causing a new crisis.

Speech: Bolsonaro uses the term ‘military’ rather than ‘democracy’ in public speeches

— The experience of the Bolsonaro government is unprecedented in the history of Brazil. We are using to assess this government the measure and parameters we use to assess the public manager. But these parameters are not adequate, because the Bolsonaro government does not propose to manage public affairs or to create a project for the future for the country — says historian Heloísa Starling, author, with Lilia Moritz Schwarcz, of “Brasil, uma biography” (Companhia das Letras) and professor at UFMG.

Targets: Congress and STF

A large part of the crises was induced by Bolsonaro, who even participated in acts that called for the closing of Congress and the STF. In one of them, in April 2020, he spoke in front of the Army’s Headquarters, in Brasília, with militants calling for military intervention. In an attempt to demonstrate the unrestricted support of the Armed Forces, the president dismissed Defense Minister Fernando Azevedo and changed the commanders of the Army, Navy and Air Force, a move unprecedented in the democratic period.

Ana Cristina Valle: Ex-wife had ‘atypical’ financial transactions and without losing contact with Bolsonaro

The other part of the crisis was generated by the very surroundings of Bolsonaro and had the participation of the president. The resignation of Moro, until then the star of the team, turned into an investigation in the STF and culminated in other crises with the release of a video of another ministerial meeting that went down in history, on April 22, 2020. The recording exposed an unfiltered government. The then Minister of the Environment, Ricardo Salles, revealed, defending that the Executive should take advantage of the coronavirus crisis to “pass the cattle” and change environmental rules. On the other hand, the head of Education at the time, Abraham Weintraub, appeared saying that, for him, he “put all these bums in jail, starting with the STF”.

The turmoil experienced by the Bolsonaro government also went beyond borders. The president collected friction with world leaders, such as Angela Merkel (Germany) and Emmanuel Macron (France), because of the deforestation of the Amazon rainforest, which tarnished Brazil’s image abroad. It created diplomatic embarrassment by declaring its supporters in the elections in Argentina and the United States and criticized the conduct of the pandemic by China, Brazil’s main trading partner.

Constant voltage: Ministers, children and advisors with a seat on the Planalto encourage Bolsonaro to pursue the conflict

Although they are not part of the government, the president’s sons also generate crises, either because they try to influence strategic areas, from communication to foreign affairs, or because they are involved in investigations that spilled over into the president. The eldest son, senator Flávio Bolsonaro (Patriota-RJ), was accused by the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro of heading an alleged scheme of “cracking” in his office at the time he was state deputy. The case ended up affecting Bolsonaro with the arrest of retired military policeman Fabrício Queiroz, a former advisor to Flávio and a friend of the president.

Councilor Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ), who would be responsible for commanding the government’s “hate cabinet” — a group of Planalto advisers suspected of spreading attacks and false news — is also in the crosshairs of an inquiry that investigates wage deviations of assistants and former employees. One of them would be Ana Cristina Valle, the president’s ex-wife. Jair Renan, son of the relationship with Ana Cristina, is investigated by the Federal Police on suspicion of influence peddling after requesting a hearing at the Ministry of Regional Development for one of its commercial partners. All deny the irregularities. These cases, however, ended up affecting Bolsonaro throughout the thousand days of government.

Amid the crises experienced by the government, the country’s economic situation was deteriorating. If in the first two years Brazil managed to keep inflation within the Central Bank’s target range, in 2021 it will more than double. The IPCA-15 already exceeds 10% in 12 months, and the forecast is that it will close the year at 8.35%, when the center of the target is 3.75%, with a tolerance of up to 5.25%. The average price of a liter of gasoline has increased by 40.3% since the beginning of the government, from R$4.33 to R$6.08. Considered one of the “urgent challenges” of the country in the government program of candidate Bolsonaro, the unemployment line increased from 13 million people to the current 14.4 million.

Tensions at sight

The expectation for the next 375 days of government, from today until the first round of the 2022 elections, is that government tensions will be amplified — as an additional ingredient, vote intention polls indicate that the president would lose in the second round for the pre-candidates present on the board today. This drop in popularity will impact how Bolsonaro will behave in keeping its loyal base of voters regimented.

— He’s still going to radicalize a lot, because he can’t go into the second round without radicalizing, unless the economy improves a lot. I don’t see Bolsonaro attenuate to absolutely nothing, because he needs to keep alive this flame of radicalism in 25% of the population – analyzes political scientist Humberto Dantas, Education Manager at the Center for Public Leadership.