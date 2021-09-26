Bolsonaro takes a new test for Covid-19 and the result is negative, says Planalto | Policy

The Secretary of Communication of the Palácio do Planalto informed that President Jair Bolsonaro carried out a new test for Covid-19 this Sunday morning (26) and that the result was negative.

Bolsonaro has been in isolation since he returned from his trip to New York, on Wednesday (22), where he was to participate in an assembly of the United Nations (UN).

Isolation was recommended by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) after Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga was diagnosed with the disease. He was part of the presidential entourage that accompanied Bolsonaro to the US.

Secom was unable to inform whether, with a negative test result, Bolsonaro will return to face-to-face work. During isolation, he dispatched from Palácio da Alvorada.

Bolsonaro had Covid-19 last year. The positive result for the disease was announced in early July. At the time, the president informed that he had a fever, felt sick and tired.

In addition to Queiroga, Deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP), son of the president, was another member of the presidential delegation on the trip to New York and who had a positive diagnosis for Covid-19 last week.

The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, eats pizza on the street in New York, before the UN General Assembly, alongside the president of Caixa, Pedro Guimarães; Luiz Eduardo Ramos, chief minister of the General Secretariat of the Presidency; Gilson Machado Neto, Minister of Tourism; Marcelo Queiroga, Minister of Health; and others — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

On the same day, the Minister of Agriculture, Tereza Cristina, and the Minister of Attorney-General of the Union (AGU), Bruno Bianco, also announced that they had contracted the disease. The two, however, were not in the US with the president.

See who was in the presidential entourage to the United States:

Jair Bolsonaro, President of the Republic

Marcelo Queiroga, Minister of Health

Carlos Alberto França, Minister of Foreign Affairs;

Anderson Torres, Minister of Justice and Public Security;

Paulo Guedes, Minister of Economy;

Joaquim Leite, Minister of the Environment;

Gilson Machado, Minister of Tourism;

Luiz Eduardo Ramos, chief minister of the General Secretariat of the Presidency;

Augusto Heleno, chief minister of the President’s Institutional Security Office;

Eduardo Bolsonaro, federal deputy;

Flávio Rocha, special secretary for Strategic Affairs of the Presidency;

Nestor Forster, ambassador of Brazil to the United States of America;

Ronaldo Costa Filho, permanent representative of Brazil to the United Nations;

Pedro Guimarães, president of Caixa Econômica Federal;

Michelle Bolsonaro, First Lady;

Rodrigo de Bittencourt Mudrovitsch, special guest;

Paulo Angelo Liégio Matao, interpreter;

Claudia Chauvet, interpreter; and

Rachel Alves Bezerra, interpreter.

Of the current 23 ministers in the Bolsonaro government, at least 18 have already taken Covid. Four had the disease before taking office.

THEY CATCHED COVID IN THE EXERCISE OF THE POSITION

Marcelo Queiroga (Health)

Luiz Eduardo Ramos (General Secretary of the Presidency)

Augusto Heleno (Institutional Security Office)

Bento Albuquerque (Mines and Energy)

Milton Ribeiro (Education)

Onyx Lorenzoni (Work)

Marcos Pontes (Science, Technology and Innovations) –

Wagner Rosário (General Comptroller of the Union) –

Braga Netto (Defense)

Fabio Faria (Communications)

Tereza Cristina (Agriculture)

Tarcisio de Freitas (Infrastructure)

Bruno Bianco (Attorney General of the Union)

THEY TAKEN COVID BEFORE TAKING THE POSITION

John Rome (Citizenship)

Ciro Nogueira (Civil House)

Anderson Torres (Justice)

Gilson Machado (Tourism)

Joaquim Leite (Environment)

FORMER MINISTERS WHO CONTRACTED WHEN THEY WERE IN THE GOVERNMENT

André Luiz Mendonça (Justice and AGU)

Jorge Oliveira (General Secretariat)

Marcelo Álvaro Antônio (Tourism)

Eduardo Pazuello (Health)

Ricardo Salles (Environment)