Borel says he will try to be with Marina at a party

At the second party of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), at dawn today, Nego do Borel was mocked by some participants for not being able to relate to anyone in confinement and warned that he would try to get closer to Marina Ferrari.

It all started when Nego do Borel was bothered by MC Gui’s jokes about him and asked his colleague to stop joking about him for bringing a heavy content to the party atmosphere.

Your put*. You just gotta stop playing this game, man. You play a lot. You keep joking, joking and I don’t like this stuff, no.

“He talks nothing to nothing,” joked MC Gui.

Then Nego do Borel saw Aline and Dayane dancing together on the dance floor, heard some pedestrians mocking him for being in the ‘drought’ and warned that Marina Ferrari was his new target.

Then I’ll take courage and get to Marina [Ferrari].

“Aline kissing and you can’t kiss, man,” joked Tiago Piquilo. “Dude**, Nego. Aline kisses and you don’t. No morals, huh”, sneered MC Gui.

Then, the cameras from Playplus, the streaming platform for the reality show “A Fazenda 2021”, changed the scene to another environment at the party.

After leaving Medrado and eliminating Liziane. Who deserves to win the reality show? 3.07% 19.68% 6.26% 4.92% 0.69% 5.03% 2.05% 1.16% 2.39% 18.01% 3.66% 10.35% 2.93% 3.64% 4.43% 3.09% 5.48% 1.43% 1.73% Total of 10767 wishes Validate your vote Incorrect text, please try again.

A Fazenda: ‘Glow in the Dark’ party stirred the pedestrians to the sound of Bruno Martini