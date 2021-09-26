Botafogo lineup: Carli and Marco Antônio should start against Sampaio Corrêa, and Rafael starts from the bench

O Botafogo must have two new features in the initial formation for this Sunday’s duel against the Sampaio Correa, at 6:15 pm, at Nilton Santos Stadium, for the 26th round of the Serie B. The information is from the “GE” website.

Without being able to count on the suspended Kanu and Warley, the coach Enderson Moreira will have the returns of carli – recovered from a sprained left ankle – and Marco Antonio – who was left out of the game against CSA with muscle pain.

the right-back Rafael, listed for the first time, should start in the reserve bank, even for the long period of inactivity. He hasn’t acted since early May, when he was still at Istanbul Basaksehir (TUR).

Probable squad of Botafogo against Sampaio Corrêa

Pedro Castro, with a calf injury, remains out. Thus, Botafogo should start this Sunday’s game with Diego Loureiro; Daniel Borges, Carli, Gilvan and Carlinhos; Barreto, Luís Oyama and Chay; Marco Antônio, Rafael Navarro and Diego Gonçalves.

This Sunday’s match marks the return of Botafogo fans to Nilton Santos Stadium after more than a year and a half of closed gates due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Fans will have to present negative test and vaccination card (read all information here).