Botafogo lineup: Rafael may debut, Marco Antônio and Carli return to the team | firefight

The return of the fans to the stands will not be the only news for Botafogo next Sunday, against Sampaio Corrêa. Right-back Rafael was listed for the first time and can make his debut wearing the Alvinegra shirt. The club released the news on social networks.

Hottest signing of the season, the player should start on the bench. The athlete returned from vacation and has been training with the club since September 14th, for less than two weeks, but was praised in the physical evaluations.

The probable Botafogo: Diego Loureiro; Daniel Borges, Carli, Gilvan and Carlinhos; Barreto, Oyama and Chay; Marco Antônio, Diego Gonçalves and Navarro.

1 of 2 Rafael before his Botafogo debut — Photo: Disclosure Rafael before his Botafogo debut — Photo: Disclosure

Who will start is Marco Antônio, new in relation to the last round. The player comes back from injury and is the favorite for the vacancy of Warley, suspended. As well as Joel Carli, who is not 100% yet but should be Kanu’s replacement, also suspended.

Without Carli and Marco Antônio, the list of players in recovery was like this: Gatito, Hugo, Pedro Castro, Romildo and Ronald. Of the five, only Pedro is in the medical department. The rest has already passed to the transition phase.

Botafogo enters the field this Sunday at 18:15, against Sampaio Corrêa, at Nilton Santos. The team entered the 26th round in third place in Serie B, with 44 points. They are three ahead of the G-4 and five behind the leader, Coritiba.

