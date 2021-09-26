Brazil is chosen by WHO to host vaccine technology transfer center and ‘old media’ is silent

Brazil is one of the countries chosen by the World Health Organization (WHO) to host a center for technology transfer related to vaccines, especially messenger RNA.

The announcement was made by WHO and PAHO, during the 59th meeting of the Directing Council of the organization for the Americas, held this Tuesday (21).

“Brazil shares the understanding of WHO and PAHO on the urgent need to expand access to new technologies, as well as expand the production capacities of medicines and other health technologies globally”, said Minister Marcelo Queiroga in a speech.

Fiocruz’s Bio-Manguinhos Institute of Technology in Immunobiologicals will house the center in the country. The largest producer of vaccines in Latin America and the only one in the region pre-qualified by WHO, Bio-Manguinhos Fiocruz exports yellow fever vaccine to more than 70 countries, through a partnership with WHO-PAHO and UNICEF.

For the minister, the choice of Brazil to host one of the centers is a result of the Brazilian capacity in the production of immunization agents. He highlighted the partnership between the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), the University of Oxford and the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. “In just over 6 months, around 100 million doses of this vaccine were produced at the Bio-Manguinhos facilities and made available to the National Immunization Program (PNI) of the Ministry of Health.

“The Brazilian government favors the transfer of technology to developing countries, particularly in the Latin American and Caribbean region. In this sense, the government of President Jair Bolsonaro, through a joint manifestation of the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, expressed interest in hosting one of the “hubs” for the transfer of technologies related to vaccines,” he said.

The minister further explained the following:

“Thanks to the diversified strategy of access to vaccines against Covid-19, Brazil has already gone from being an importer to a producer of doses. But we can go further. With the selection of Brazil as a regional hub in the production of vaccines for Latin America and the Caribbean, we will take advantage of the wide productive capacity of our economic-industrial complex, our technical competence and secure regulatory environment to ensure access to such products in Brazil and elsewhere. partners in the region”.

According to Queiroga, the end of the current health crisis depends on universal access to diagnosis, treatments and immunizations. The minister guaranteed that he will continue with the engagement with international organizations, partner countries and pharmaceutical companies to facilitate the transfer of technology necessary for the expansion of the production of these products, in a solidary effort to defeat the pandemic and save lives.

On the subject, it is worth paying attention to the accurate comment of the journalist Percival Puggina:

“I don’t know if you’ve seen this information in any major newspaper or major news stations on radio or TV. I only saw one note in O Globo. And I don’t know if it wasn’t just in the digital edition.

Nothing positive about Brazil, whether in the health or economic sphere, or even a praise from the IMF for the government’s fiscal, economic and social policies, has the right to be publicized in this type of journalism that is now prevalent in the national mass media.”

The old media is rotten…

