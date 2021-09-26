Brazil notifies 680 covid deaths in the last 24 hours

Brazil registered this Friday, the 24th, 680 new deaths by covid-19, raising to 593,698 the total of victims of the disease. In the last 24 hours, they were still notified 18,844 cases of the coronavirus. As a result, the number of positive diagnoses is now 21,326,804.

With growth of 21% compared to two weeks ago, the moving average of deaths per covid increased for the third consecutive day and became 565, compared to 534 the day before. The indicator is intended to eliminate distortions between working days and weekends.

The daily data of the pandemic in Brazil are from the consortium of press vehicles formed by state, G1, O Globo, Extra, Folha and UOL in partnership with 27 state departments of Health, in a balance released at 8 pm. According to government figures, 20.32 million people are recovered from covid-19.

The balance of deaths and cases is the result of a partnership between the six media that started working, since June 8 of last year, in a collaborative way to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District. The unprecedented initiative is a response to the Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the pandemic, but was maintained after government records continued to be released.