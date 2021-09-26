Brazil records 548 deaths in the last 24 hours | Coronavirus

Brazil registered, this Saturday (25), 548 Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, with the total number of deaths reaching 594,246 since the start of the pandemic. With that, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was at 528. Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the variation was +12% and points to a downward trend.

The numbers are in the new survey of the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20:00 this Saturday. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

AC, AM, CE, RR, and SE did not update Covid death figures. In Ceará, cases and deaths were not collected because the system’s databases were down. The State Health Department has not yet commented.

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

1 of 4 Moving Average Deaths by Covid 09/25 — Photo: Daniel Ivanaskas Moving average of deaths by Covid 25/09 — Photo: Daniel Ivanaskas

Saturday (18): 565

Sunday (19): 558

Monday (20): 557

Tuesday (21): 524

Wednesday (22): 531

Thursday (23): 534

Friday (24): 565

Saturday (25): 548

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2,000. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic, 21,340,776 Brazilians have had or have the new coronavirus, with 13972 of those confirmed on the last day. The moving average in the last 7 days was 32,038 new diagnoses per day. This represents a variation of +93% in relation to cases registered in two weeks, which indicates a trend of high in the diagnoses.

The moving average of cases had been in a sequence of fall for 18 days in a row until last week, approaching 15 thousand diagnoses daily, but jumped to above 30 thousand due to the insertion of tens of thousands of repressed cases after an adjustment in the system that concentrates these data. Over three days last week, RJ and SP together included more than 150,000 case records because of this problem, which resulted in this jump in the average.

Other states also reported a smaller-scale impact of this adjustment in the last week, up or down. After the reports, the Ministry of Health informed on Monday (20), by note, that “it has been making improvements in the e-SUS Notifica system to better meet surveillance actions”. He also said that he is available to provide support to managers, but that so far he has not been contacted by any state reporting problems. The adjustments didn’t hurt the death count.

At its worst, the curve of the national moving average reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.

10 states and the DF show an upward trend: AC, AP, TO, SE, PA, ES, SP, PR, DF, BA, RJ

In stability: RS, PI, PE, RN, GO, PB

Fall: RO, MT, AM, MA, MG, MS, AL, SC

Average of new cases in the last 7 days: 16,170

Total deaths: 594,246

Record of deaths within 24 hours: 548

Average of new deaths in the last 7 days: 528

Total confirmed cases: 21,340,776

Registration of confirmed cases within 24 hours: 13972

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the G1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

Adding the first dose, the second, the single and the booster, there are 230,319,693 doses applied since the beginning of the vaccination.

Total number of people who are partially immunized (who received only one of the necessary doses): 144,712,060

Total people who received two doses: 82,657,173

Total people who received a single dose (Janssen): 4,191,934

Total of fully immunized people (2nd dose + single dose): 86,849,107

Total booster doses applied: 550,898

Total doses applied: 232.112,065

Total doses applied in 24 hours: 1,792,372, of which:

1st dose: 683,772

2nd dose + single dose: 1,079,322

booster dose: 29,278

See the situation in the states

States with the highest percentages of vaccinated (1st dose): SP, RS, DF, SC, PR

States with the highest percentage of vaccinated (2nd dose + single dose): MS, SP, RS, ES, PR

2 out of 4 states with stability in deaths — Photo: Arte/G1 States with stability in deaths — Photo: Arte/G1

3 out of 4 states with drop in deaths — Photo: Arte/G1 States with drop in deaths — Photo: Arte/G1

ES: +49%

MG: -20%

RJ: +46%

SP: +43%

DF: +14%

GO: -3%

MS: -23%

MT: -39%

AC: +850%

AM: -18%

AP: +600%

PA: +111%

RO: -58%

RR: -58%

TO: +150%

AL: -20%

BA: +28%

EC: -56%

MA: -31%

PB: +4%

PE: 0%

PI: -20%

RN: 0%

SE: +100%

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between G1, O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, who have been working collaboratively since June 8 to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (learn more most).

VIDEOS: Covid deaths by municipality month by month