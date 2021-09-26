Brazil registers 548 deaths by covid-19 in the last 24 hours; moving average is 528 – Health

Brazil registered 548 new deaths for the Covid-19 this Saturday, 25. The weekly average of victims, which eliminates distortions between weekdays and weekends, was at 528, below the 565 registered the day before and after three days with an upward trend in the index.

This Wednesday, the number of new infections reported was 13972. In total, the Brazil has 594,246 dead and 21,340,776 cases of the disease. The daily data from Brazil are from the consortium of press vehicles formed by state, G1, The globe, Extra, sheet and UOL in partnership with 27 state departments of Health, in a balance released at 8 pm. According to government figures, 20.33 million people have recovered from covid since the beginning of the pandemic in the country.

São Paulo registered 175 new victims of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours. Rio de Janeiro was the only state that also surpassed the mark of 100 deaths in the period, with 115. Acre, Amapá, Ceará, Roraima and Sergipe did not report deaths by covid this Saturday.

The balance of deaths and cases is the result of a partnership between the six media that started working, since June 8 of last year, in a collaborative way to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District. The unprecedented initiative is a response to the Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the pandemic, but was maintained after government records continued to be released.

The Ministry of Health reported that 15,688 new cases and 537 more deaths were registered by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. In total, according to the folder, there are 21,343,304 infected people and 594,200 deaths. The numbers are different from those compiled by the press media consortium mainly because of the time of data collection.