Brazil scores 1-0 in Morocco and goes to the Futsal World Cup semifinal | futsal world cup

A solitary goal by Rodrigo from a free kick in the first half was enough to put Brazil in the semifinals of the Futsal World Cup, in Lithuania. In another complicated game, with the right to suffocation at the end, the Brazilian team dispatched Morocco 1-0 by the quarterfinals in a match played in the city of Vilnius. The team led by Marquinhos Xavier now awaits the winner of Russia x Argentina, who will face off at 12:30 pm in Kaunas, broadcast by SporTV.

Goal of Brazil! Rodrigo fills his foot on free kick and opens the score against Morocco, 1-0

Brazil returns to the court on Wednesday at 14:00. The semifinal match will be broadcast by Globo, SportTV and real-time monitoring by GE. The final will be next Sunday, October 3rd.

1 of 3 Rodrigo celebrates Brazil’s 1st goal with Pito, Dieguinho and Leozinho — Photo: Alex Caparros/FIFA Rodrigo celebrates Brazil’s 1st goal with Pito, Dieguinho and Leozinho — Photo: Alex Caparros/FIFA

Morocco scares, but Brazil comes out ahead

Brazil started the game looking for the attack, and, two minutes in, goalkeeper Khiyari avoided Ferrão’s goal. At three, Gadeia received it from Ferrão and hit the Moroccan archer’s right post. At five, Dieguinho made an individual play and hit Khiyari’s exit. Seconds later, it was Morocco’s turn to scare for the first time. In a beautiful sprint in the middle, Jouad filled his foot and hit Guitta’s crossbar.

Recovered from the scare, Brazil once again created chances with Pito and Dieguinho. At 10, finally, the Brazilian team managed to take the first zero off the scoreboard. In a free kick from the midfielder, Rodrigo hit Khiyari’s right corner. At a disadvantage, Morocco started to come out more for the game, and, at 12, Jouad was thrown in front and hit the cross. Guitta took it off with his foot.

2 of 3 Gadeia in the marking of the Moroccan Bakkali — Photo: Alex Caparros/FIFA Gadeia in the marking of the Moroccan Bakkali — Photo: Alex Caparros/FIFA

Line-keeper still in the 1st half

At 13, Amazal defeated Leozinho and invaded the Brazilian area. Guitta left the goal to make the cut. A minute later, Bakkali scored with Jouad and was disarmed at the moment of the shot, face to face with the Brazilian goalkeeper. Two minutes before the break, Brazil almost extended by one more free kick. This time Rodrigo served Arthur, who beat to the defense of Khiyari.

At 19, with Brazil hanging on fouls, coach Dguig Hicham risked the goalkeeper, but the Brazilians closed behind, guaranteeing a partial victory with a right to scare in the last move of the stage in a submission by El Ayyane.

Morocco arrives for the first time with danger and sends a ball to the crossbar

The second half started with Ferrão putting Khiyari to work. At two minutes, it was Gadeia’s turn to finish close to the post. At three, Pito advanced on the right and kicked across. The ball passed in front of the goal and no one could complete it. Excited, Pito invaded the Moroccan area at seven. The conclusion caught on over Khiyari. At nine, Marlon was launched in front and hit the goal. The Moroccan goalkeeper managed to get his hands on the side.

With 10 minutes to go, the Moroccan team advanced the marking, imposing difficulties on Brazil. At 15, Saoud dribbled Rodrigo and dropped the bomb. Guitta defended in fright. A minute later, Bakkali dodged from inside the area and there was the Brazilian goalkeeper once again. With one minute to go, Morocco launched Raiss El Fenni in the line-goal position. But once again, the Brazilian team knew how to defend itself, holding the result and the difficult classification to the semifinals.

3 of 3 Leandro Lino tries to take Brazil on the attack — Photo: Alex Caparros/FIFA Leandro Lino tries to take Brazil on the attack — Photo: Alex Caparros/FIFA

Morocco: Khiyari, El Ayyane, Borite, El Mesrar and Bakkali. Entered: Saoud, Jouad, El Mazary, Amazal, Boumezou, Bouyouzan, Raiss El Fenni and Bouzid. Technician: Dguig Hicham.