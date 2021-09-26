Brazilian immigrants are found in a truck on the US-Mexico border

SIERRA BLANCA, USA — Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents in Texas found 49 illegal immigrants inside the back of a truck. There were Brazilians in the group, but the exact number of Brazilians was not disclosed.

The flagrant took place on September 16 but was reported by US authorities on Tuesday. In addition to Brazilians, there were people from Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, Mexico and Peru hiding in the truck.

The vehicle was intercepted during an operation at an immigration checkpoint in Sierra Blanca, Texas. “The agents opened the trailer doors and observed several undocumented migrants in the cargo area,” CBP reported.

“Checkpoint operations are vital to monitoring illegal activities for the United States,” said Patrol Chief Sean L. McGoffin. “The agents were able to positively identify a major smuggling scheme, saving several individuals from a potentially dangerous situation,” he added.

The truck driver had a US visa. He was handed over to the police and will respond in court. All undocumented immigrants have been clinically evaluated and will also be prosecuted.

The search for a better future in the United States resulted in the death of a Brazilian woman. On September 15, the body of Lenilda Oliveira dos Santos was located by a US patrol near the city of Deming, New Mexico. She tried to cross the border illegally with a group of friends, but was abandoned on the way and probably died of thirst and hunger.

Lenilda illegally crossed the border between Mexico and the United States. She was traveling with some acquaintances from Vale do Paraíso, in Rondônia, where she lived before trying the crossing. The group would also be with a “coyote”. During the walk, Lenilda began to become dehydrated and was unable to continue. She ended up abandoned by her colleagues and the “guide”.

The victim’s brother, Moizaniel Pereira de Oliveira, 46, told GLOBO that Lenilda died crawling to reach a rock, where she would probably try to lean on and shade.

While alone, Lenilda sent audios to the family. In the messages, she tried to show optimism and believed that her colleagues would come back for her, as promised. But his voice showed that it was weakened. “I’m hidden. Tell her to bring me some water, because I can’t stand thirsty,” he says in one of the messages.