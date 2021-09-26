Bridgerton: Netflix Series 2 Season Preview Shows Kate and Anthony Confrontation and Chemistry – Series News

With new characters, the video was shown at the TUDUM Festival, a global event for fans of the streaming giant.

After a successful Netflix debut, Bridgerton is back! The series formerly starring Regé-Jean Paige just got a new preview. In the video released at the TUDUM Festival today (25), Kate Sharma and Anthony Bridgerton exchange barbs with an undeniable chemistry. As she reaffirms her revulsion at the image that women are just reproductive figures, he tries to court her—and fails in the mission. Check out:

At the event, actors Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington), Charithra Chandran (Edwina Sharma), Simone Ashley (Kate Sharma) and Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton) commented on the reactions of fans online, including Kim Kardashian herself who is a spectator assiduous. In addition, Charithra Chandran took the opportunity to praise the diversity of the cast, stating: “I would never have imagined that someone with my color, my appearance would be in these clothes, doing a series like this.”

What do you need to know about Bridgerton Season 2?





The second season began shooting in the spring of 2021 (between March and June), but had to be stopped in mid-July after an outbreak of COVID-19 on set. Filming resumed in mid-August, with showrunner Chris Van Dusen confirming that the first few episodes were already in post-production by that time.

The first season vaguely followed the events of the first book in the series. The Duke & I, centered on the Bridgertons’ eldest daughter Daphne’s entry into society and the search for a husband who offers passion and high status. She does this through a scam involving a fake engagement that quickly becomes very real.

The second season will be inspired by the second book, The Viscount Who Loved Me. As the cast rotates, the story will follow Bridgerton’s eldest, Anthony, on his own quest for love — as we could see in the preview released today!