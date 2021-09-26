British actor gets hot during recording of HBO series in the Amazon · TV News

Actor Chris Mason came to Brazil in 2018 to record the series The American Guest, which debuts on HBO this Sunday (26). But over the course of five weeks of recording, he was not alone: ​​the British professional recorded all his scenes as a mosquito larva developed in his head — an infection that is called berne.

Most of the series’ recordings took place in the middle of the Amazon region. The American Guest tells the story of the expedition carried out by the 26th North American president, Theodore Roosevelt (1858-1919), along the last uncharted river in Brazil: the Rio da Dúvida, in a territory that currently corresponds to Rondônia.

On the trip, the politician was accompanied by a Brazilian delegation, headed by Marshal Cândido Rondon (1865-1958, played by Chico Díaz, and by his own son, Kermit, played by Chris Mason.

In addition to technical difficulties faced in Amazonian recordings, such as problems with boats, for example, Mason was affected by a very unusual plague in the place where he was born: Liverpool, England.

“It was our first day back to São Paulo [parte das gravações aconteceram na capital paulista]. me and aidan [Quinn, que interpreta Roosevelt] we did ten or 11 scenes, with make-up changes, costume changes. At the end of the day, I was excited to have a beer or wine with Aidan, relax a little, and that’s when my makeup artist noticed that the spot I’d had on my head for five weeks was bleeding. We went to the hospital,” the actor began to explain, promptly interrupted by Quinn.

“I said before, because you kept scratching that thing. I looked at the end of the last scene and said, ‘You’re going to the hospital, my friend. Because what you’ve got is moving, whatever it is,'” warned the veteran. “And it turned out to be a mosquito larva on my head, which was soon removed, and we all laughed,” Mason said good-naturedly.

In the series, his character, Kermit Roosevelt, is a handsome and intelligent boy, but who lives in his father’s shadow and in search of his own identity. On his journey, he develops alcoholism.

The American Guest is a four-episode miniseries that will air every Sunday on HBO. It’s also available on HBO Max. Check out the production trailer: