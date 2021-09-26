Britto Jr sends a message to Galisteu after controversy in A Fazenda

Former presenter of “A Fazenda”, Britto Jr sent a message to the current commander of the program, Adriane Galisteu, after the events involving Nego do Borel and Dayane.

“Dude, Galisteu. Where did you go tie up the donkey? I know the director didn’t even listen to your opinion. Make sure you don’t use you as his “chic” press advisor, who doesn’t commit to anything. That’s what happened yesterday. it’s abuse, see? And you don’t deserve it!”, wrote the journalist on his twitter today.

This isn’t the first time Britto has publicly criticized Rodrigo Carelli, director of A Fazenda. He recently shared a post praising Mion and implying that Record faked the firing.

“Thank you! I congratulate the directors of Record for having forged, whoops, fired Mion. If it weren’t for that, he would have been there and wouldn’t have gone to Globo.”