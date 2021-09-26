Britto Jr sends a message to Galisteu after controversy in A Fazenda

Former presenter of “A Fazenda”, Britto Jr sent a message to the current commander of the program, Adriane Galisteu, after the events involving Nego do Borel and Dayane.

“Dude, Galisteu. Where did you go tie up the donkey? I know the director didn’t even listen to your opinion. Make sure you don’t use you as his “chic” press advisor, who doesn’t commit to anything. That’s what happened yesterday. it’s abuse, see? And you don’t deserve it!”, wrote the journalist on his twitter today.

This isn’t the first time Britto has publicly criticized Rodrigo Carelli, director of A Fazenda. He recently shared a post praising Mion and implying that Record faked the firing.

“Thank you! I congratulate the directors of Record for having forged, whoops, fired Mion. If it weren’t for that, he would have been there and wouldn’t have gone to Globo.”

A follower at the time asked if Record had to choose between Mion and Rodrigo Carelli, the network’s director of realities. He denied it, and gave his opinion on the former boss: “Record has artistic pastors. And they don’t mess with that. They leave everything in Careli’s hands, who, everyone knows, sucks.”

The follower asked if Carelli is making the decisions, and Britto Jr. responded by accusing the director of harassment: “No, he puts in the pastors’ friends and if there is any vacancy, he puts in his close friends, who he wants to harass.”

Britto Jr. presented the first seven editions of “A Fazenda”, and has been out of Record since 2016. Today, he has a YouTube channel in which he had already commented on his dissatisfaction with the station and with director Rodrigo Carelli.