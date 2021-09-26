Bruno Gagliasso shows details about a lake built for his children

Top Stories

This Saturday (September 25th) in the folder of Training from Tecno Notícias we report some information about one of the most beloved families in Brazil. we are talking about the couple Bruno Gagliasso and Gio Ewbank, so here we’ll talk about more details of the family.

Bruno Gagliasso and Gio Ewbank have been together for 12 years and are parents of 8-year-old Chissomo, 6-year-old Bless and 11-month-old Zyan. The 2 oldest children were adopted in Malawi, see more details about the lake.

Those who accompany the Ewbank Gagliasso family know that they are building a ranch located in Membeca, in the state of Rio de Janeiro. However, the latest surprise is that the development will have a lake.

As actor Bruno Gagliasso put it: “The pool lake at the ranch is a tribute to Malawi, the birthplace of my children. It is a huge, complex work and very beautiful to watch”.

In addition, the heartthrob promises to plant many beautiful species and see the world reborn, giving back to Earth a little of the amount that was granted. In this way, the ranch is a work of gratitude to the planet.

In addition, the family that is still spending a season in Europe after works by Bruno Gagliasso now has plans for his return to Brazil. However, we will follow the construction step by step and the details of this couple and their children.

