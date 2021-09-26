Brusque x Vasco is marked by controversial moves, VAR error and Castan’s outburst

The VAR is still talking about Brazilian football. And even in a negative way. This Friday (24th) night, the game between Brusque and Vasco was marked by several controversial moves. The tool was even the origin of defender Leandro Castan’s outburst on the break.

Only in the first half, three moments with the intervention of the video referee drew attention. Brusque, the home team, had two goals disallowed, one of them with an error in the layout made by the VAR. The goal, which apparently was to be validated, was annulled by the referee.

Before the aforementioned move, the complaint had been made by the Vasco team, who did not accept the expulsion of Léo Matos. The player received a direct red card after the VAR recommended the review of a ball dispute between him and an opposing athlete. In it, Leo ended up accidentally hitting his rival’s arm.

“The VAR always harms Vasco. The VAR against us is a lion. In favor is a kitten. You have to play with your hand tied. Let’s play tennis then, which can’t be contacted,” captain Leandro Castan told ‘ Premiere’ channel at half-time.

See the bids below: