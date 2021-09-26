Bulletin records 56 new cases and four more deaths by Covid in Alagoas

The Epidemiological Bulletin of the State Department of Health (Sesau), this Saturday (25/9), confirms 56 new cases of Covid-19 in Alagoas. Thus, the state has a total of 237,944 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus so far, of which 418 are in home isolation. Another 231,102 patients have already completed the isolation period, have no more symptoms and are therefore recovered from the disease. There are 4,422 cases under epidemiological investigation. Four deaths were registered in Alagoas territory. With this, Alagoas has 6,193 deaths per Covid-19.

Confirmed cases of people with Covid-19 are distributed in 102 municipalities in Alagoas. Regarding the total table of deaths in Alagoas, 6,193 deaths are confirmed by Covid-19, but eight of them were of people residing in Pernambuco, São Paulo, Santa Catarina and Bahia, with six men and two women as victims. Of the 6,185 deaths of people residing in Alagoas, 3,422 were male and 2,763 female. There were 2,700 people living in Maceió and the other 3,485 living in the interior of the state, according to Sesau’s Center for Strategic Health Surveillance Information (Cievs).

To access the epidemiological bulletin, just click on this link and download data from Covid-19.

Deaths – In this Saturday’s bulletin (25/9), four more deaths were confirmed, in the laboratory, because of the new coronavirus, with three victims in the capital of Alagoas and one in the interior of the state. The victims of Maceió were a 62-year-old man and two women, 51 and 64 years old. The 62-year-old man was diabetic, hypertensive and died at home; the 51-year-old woman had chromosomal diseases and also died at home; and the 64-year-old woman had cardiovascular disease, diabetes, hypertension and died at the Women’s Hospital (HM), in Maceió.

The victim who lived in the interior of the state was a 77-year-old man. He lived in Cacimbinhas, had no comorbidities and died at Hospital Clodolfo Rodrigues, in Santana do Ipanema.

Covid-19 beds in the State – Of the 538 beds created by the State Department of Health (Sesau) to exclusively serve patients with suspected and confirmed infection by the new coronavirus, 100 were occupied until 4 pm on Friday (9/24) ), which corresponds to 19% of the total. Currently, 49 patients are in ICU beds, three occupying Intermediate beds and 48 nursing beds. To monitor the evolution of the occupancy of beds exclusive to Covid-19, visit http://www.alagoascontraocoronavirus.al.gov.br

