“But he’s a sensational guy”

Understanding that Jaminton Campaz is not yet ready to have a streak of games, Grêmio’s management already admits that it was too hasty and made a mistake when promoting the Colombian’s squad in the game against Flamengo, in the 4×0 defeat at the Arena for the quarterfinals of Brazil Cup final. He entered during the defeat days after being regularized according to CBF rules, with very few days in Porto Alegre.

Sincerely, the Grêmio football vice president Marcos Herrmann, during an interview given to Rádio Gre-Nal last Friday, admitted that the situation of that specific match against the Cariocas represented a “bonfire” for the former Tolima player, brought by around R$21 million.

“Camaz, we are very optimistic, is a sensational boy. We in the board made a mistake when he arrived here and two days later he went into that bonfire. I didn’t even know the names of the teammates in that game against Flamengo”, lamented Herrmann.

Campaz would still play in the 1-0 defeat to Corinthians, at the Arena, before losing momentary space under Felipão’s command. Even listed on the bench, he hasn’t even gained minutes in recent games.

“He is 21 years old and very young. You still have to adapt to Grêmio, to the way of playing. When he adapts to that and can introduce things into the markup, which are essential, and little by little we’re teaching him. We will use it according to what we intend in the games that lie ahead”, declared Felipão in recent press conference.

Portuguese classes for Campaz

The little use on the field at the moment is the result of his still slow adaptation, which will make the club allow him Portuguese lessons in the coming weeks, according to UOL. According to the same portal, Campaz will have specific classes with a teacher to accelerate their adaptation and understanding of the language. This factor is seen as one of the main factors so that he can loosen up more on a daily basis.

Even so, he is related and, who knows, he may win a chance in this Sunday’s game, 18:15, away from home, against Athletico.