Caixa draws today (25/09) Federal Lottery, Dupla-sena and Lucky Day

Check out the Result of Today’s Timemania: Contest 1693 this Saturday (25/09)

Today, Saturday (9/25) is the day of seven drawings in the Cash Lotteries, and here you will check how to bet on the following Lotteries: Federal Lottery, Dupla-sena and Lucky Day.

To bet, you have two options, in the Lottery Houses until 17:30 or in the online Lottery until 19:00, it is possible to use the Online lotteries of Caixa Econômicas and the credentials.

Also remember that in addition to the numbers you choose, you can choose the Surpresinha, that is, ask the Lottery system to choose for you.

In addition, you can use the same bet for up to 24 contests, making Teimosinha. At the time of betting it is possible to choose this option. Enjoy!

How to play the Federal Lottery

Choose the ticket displayed at the lottery house, you can choose the number printed on the ticket you want to compete, you choose the ticket and hope to be awarded.

Each ticket comes with 10 fractions and you can buy it in whole or in parts. The prize amount is proportional to the amount of fractions you purchase. It is the easiest Lottery to enter.

How to bet on Double-sena

In Dupla-sena, with a ticket you have twice the chances of winning: there are two draws per contest and whoever hits 3, 4, 5 or 6 numbers in the first and/or second draws wins.

To play, just choose from 6 to 15 numbers among the 50 available on the wheel. It’s much easier to win with Dupla-sena because there are two opportunities on the same card.

How to bet on Lucky Day

In this lottery you bet your lucky numbers and choose your lucky month. Choose from 7 to 15 numbers out of the 31 available plus 1 “Lucky Month”. Seven numbers and one “Lucky Month” are drawn per contest.

How to Receive a Lottery Prize

Once you have placed your bet, keep your ticket safe, as once you have won, you only receive the prize with the ticket in hand. When your ticket is drawn, write your name and CPF number on the back of the ticket.

Before going to a Caixa Branch to pick up the prize, take a photo with the ticket, take copies and keep the original ticket safe, as you will exchange the original ticket for the prize.

