Campo Grande applies 3rd dose to the elderly and health workers this Sunday · Jornal Midiamax

Campo Grande performs the application of the 3rd dose of the vaccine against the coronavirus for the elderly over 60 years old this Sunday (26). The booster dose is also applied to health workers over 40 years of age. The immunization points are open until 5 pm.

In the case of the elderly, to receive the 3rd dose, they need to have completed the vaccination schedule, that is, to have taken both doses of the vaccine, by May 23rd. For health workers, they must have taken D2 by March 26th. In addition, the application of the 3rd dose is available for immunosuppressed individuals aged 18 years and over.

For people with a high degree of immunosuppression, the interval for the booster dose should be 28 days after the last dose of the basic regimen. Sesau (Municipal Health Department) advises that the patient must present a medical report for one of the following conditions: severe primary immunodeficiency; chemotherapy for cancer; solid organ or hematopoietic stem cell (HSCT) transplant recipients using immunosuppressive drugs; people living with HIV/AIDS with CD4 <200 cells/mm³; use of corticosteroids at doses ≥20 mg/day of prednisone, or equivalent, for ≥14 days; use of immune response-modifying drugs; hemodialysis patients; patients with chronic inflammatory immune-mediated diseases (rheumatic, auto-inflammatory, inflammatory bowel diseases).

Also according to the calendar, those who received the first dose of Astrazeneca until the 27th of July can complete the vaccination cycle. Those who received Coronavac by September 4th or Pfizer by September 5th must also attend the posts.

Vaccination is carried out at the drive-thru of Albano Franco, Guanandizão and IMPCG, from 7:30 am to 5:00 pm. It’s important to be already registered on the website before going to the immunization center.