Can Evergrande collapse? – Economy

The financial authorities of China they are honing a new skill: “commodified default” – or an orderly exit from the market and well-managed restructuring for troubled companies. The term has appeared in government documents as regulators deal with larger, more frequent and highly complex defaults. They have had some successes. THE everlarge, a giant Chinese property developer on the brink of collapse, is proving to be anything but.

The world’s most indebted developer, with $300 billion in debt, said on Sept. 22 that it had reached an agreement with bondholders on the coupon payment of an onshore bond maturing last week, alleviating some fears of an imminent collapse. Analysts had expected the company to stop paying interest denominated in yuan and in dollars. The fate of dollar bond payments, as of the publication of this text by the Economist, was unclear. On Sept. 23, the People’s Bank of China, the country’s central bank, injected more short-term liquidity into financial markets than since late January, in a sign that it was trying to allay concerns over a default in the country. Evergrande.

Far from being a well-managed process, Evergrande’s torment has roiled markets around the world. The main indexes of the Europe and of the U.S they fell on Sept. 20, when the company’s situation seemed to get worse. Dollar bond yields of some Chinese borrowers outside the real estate sector have increased.

Shares traded in a large Shanghai-based group, Sinic Holdings, tumbled nearly 90% on Sept. 20, amid fears it wouldn’t be able to liquidate a bond maturing in October. R&F Properties, another heavily indebted real estate developer, said it will raise up to $2.5 billion by borrowing from company executives and selling a real estate project. Different financial institutions with high exposure to the real estate sector have suffered sharp drops in their market value. The price of iron ore fell below $100 a ton on Sept. 20 for the first time in a year amid speculation that Chinese homebuilders will build fewer properties.

The repression of indebted developers is not an isolated event, but one of several actions that Xi Jinping, the president of China, is using it to reshape the country, including a restriction on internet companies. As part of Xi’s slogan of “common prosperity,” the measures include making housing more affordable and freeing the housing market from speculation. “A regime change is taking place without the markets necessarily fully understanding the huge underlying shift in the structure of the economy,” said Sean Darby of Jefferies, an investment bank.

Analysts and short sellers had been predicting Evergrande’s demise for years. The developer’s president, Xu Jiayin, who founded the company in 1996, put $1 billion out of his own pocket in 2018 to meet a shortfall in demand for an Evergrande bond with a 13% coupon. The company has resorted to increasing short-term debt, often at a much higher cost, to finance a business model that relies on borrowing money to build properties and sell them years before they are completed, in order to to generate cash from buyers’ deposits.

When central government regulators stepped up their actions against leverage in August, the first big cracks began to appear in their businesses. The authorities constrained developers’ ability to continue to accumulate debt, limiting debt-financed assets to less than 70%, net debt ratios to less than 100%, and requiring at least equivalent cash levels of short-term debt.

Politics has changed the nature of business. Unable to continue to prolong its debt forever, Evergrande and several other fragile companies have slashed home prices and halted projects aimed at preserving cash. Evergrande is transferring real estate projects in an attempt to generate enough cash to pay suppliers. It is also selling off its land at up to 70% off, an investor says. O Swiss bank UBS identified 10 other Chinese real estate groups with 1.86 trillion yuan ($290 billion) in commercial contracts that are in similar risk positions.

How far will the turmoil spread? The volatility that led to the expected default on September 23 has already given investors a taste of the risks posed by China’s deleveraging actions. However, many analysts still believe the serious contagion may be limited to groups with known connections to Evergrande and other fragile real estate developers.

Start with banks, the main area of ​​regulatory concern. Chinese banks made large loans to developers. A recent central bank stress test on banks’ exposure to the real estate sector concluded that, in an extreme scenario, in which loans to developers experienced a 15 percentage point increase in their default rates, they would be consumed up to 2.1 points percentages of the entire capital adequacy ratio of banks, reducing the sector average to 12.3%. This drop in bank capital reserves, evenly spread throughout the banking sector, would be an acceptable exhaustion of protection. But such a crisis would not impact banks equally; the weaker would see a much greater reduction, according to analysts at S&P Global, credit rating agency.

O Ping An Bank it’s the Minsheng Bank, both hit by sell-offs in recent days, had large stakes in their loan portfolios to real estate groups in the first half of this year. Minsheng has close links with Evergrande. It is believed that the Shengjing Bank, which is majority owned by Evergrande, has made large loans to real estate companies. A banking crisis is not a standard case for many investors watching the situation. But “the landscape would change very quickly” if a bank the size of Minsheng were to prove vulnerable, says an executive at a China-based asset manager. Central authorities would likely intervene quickly at the first sign of need for a bigger bank, according to the investor.

Of more immediate concern are Evergrande’s links to China’s shadow banking system. About 45% of its interest-bearing debts in the first half of 2020 were from trusts and other “ghost lenders,” which are opaque and typically charge higher fees, compared to just 25% for bank loans, according to Gavekal , an investment research firm.

Panic in the offshore bond market is another concern. Chinese developers are the largest issuers of dollar-denominated bonds traded in Hong Kong, and, among them, Evergrande is the largest single issuer. The company’s bonds traded less than 30 cents on the dollar last week. The income of many other developers rose to more than 30%. Investors are waiting for a signal from Beijing. So far, the absence of any clear sign of support has shown that regulators are unwilling to intervene as they have recently done with the Huarong, a state-owned asset management company focused on defaulting bonds, which demanded a full bailout in August. The treatment given to Huarong, which is inextricably linked to China’s financial system, suggests that Xi still wants to avoid a widespread market collapse.

If Evergrande defaults, the possibility still exists that the government might step in to help individuals. The state, which is likely concerned by protests in recent days by investors who bought Evergrande’s wealth management products, is likely to be forced to broker a partial bailout for assets more linked to social stability. This process would be focused on properties that the company has already sold to common people and that have not yet been built.

THE Capital Economics, a research firm, estimates there are around 1.4 million of them. This could involve a series of companies dividing construction projects across the country and taking over assets in the provinces where they are based. By keeping these projects going, suppliers and contractors would also be helped.

One difficulty in organizing such a rescue would be finding buyers. The offensive against leverage left few developers with excess resources to make such acquisitions. This means that local governments may need to step in to help.

Perhaps the biggest contagion risk emerging in the market is not that posed by Evergrande itself, but by Xi’s relentless crackdown on leverage. Logan Wright of the Rhodium Group, a research firm, does not see Evergrande as the root of China’s real estate problem. In fact, it is a symptom of the government’s efforts to reconfigure the market. According to Wright, the foray into China’s strong tech sector suggests that Xi will use deleveraging actions from all sides.

These implications are greater than the current market rout. China’s real estate sector accounts for 20% to 25% of the country’s economy. Prolonged action against indebted developers could significantly reduce China’s growth prospects, he says Tommy Wu of Oxford Economics, a research company. Such a strategy could lead to much greater economic and financial turmoil at some point in the future. It would also raise other questions as to where Xi’s relentless and far-reaching actions are leading China. / TRANSLATION OF ROMINA CACIA

